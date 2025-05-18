TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
International outcry grows over Soeharto national hero proposal

Rather than bestowing the former president with a national hero title, the government should focus on resolving past gross human rights violations and corruption committed during Soeharto’s presidency, a coalition of international civic groups have said.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, May 18, 2025

International outcry grows over Soeharto national hero proposal Strong refusal: Protesters hold banners that read “Reject the national hero title for Soeharto“ during a rally in front of the Social Affairs Ministry's office on May 15 in Jakarta. The protesters, comprised of members of civic and pro-democracy groups, argue that the state should not give Soeharto a national hero title due to his history of gross human rights violations and corruption. (Antara/Reno Esnir )

A

growing wave of international condemnation has poured in over the renewed effort to name late president Soeharto as a national hero, with a coalition of global civic groups warning the plan could whitewash decades of human rights abuses and corruption by the former leader.

Soeharto, who was also the former father-in-law of President Prabowo Subianto, has been included on the list of nominees for this year’s national heroes that is still under the scrutiny of the Social Affairs Ministry’s Central Research and Assessment Team for Title (TP2GP).

More than 30 civic groups and prominent individuals from across the globe voiced their strong opposition to the proposal. In a joint statement released on Thursday, they called the proposal a “brazen insult” to victims of Soeharto’s 32-year authoritarian regime. 

Included in the coalition were the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras), Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development and Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice.

Read also: Proposal to name Soeharto national hero draws opposition

They asserted that honoring Soeharto as a national hero would “significantly undermine Indonesia’s commitment to uphold human rights in the international community”.

“Granting the title of national hero to a perpetrator of crimes against humanity would constitute a betrayal for victims and survivors of past human rights violations, many of whom have yet to receive recognition, justice or reparations,” the groups said in the statement.

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million
Hotels demand crackdown on unlicensed rentals in Bali

Hotels demand crackdown on unlicensed rentals in Bali

Related Articles

Prabowo’s schools for low-income kids start selecting students

The May 1998 riots: Justice delayed is justice denied

Judges in Surabaya murder acquittal sent to jail for bribery

Social media ‘buzzer’ arrested for obstructing AGO corruption probe

Prabowo urged to walk the talk on asset forfeiture bill

Related Article

Prabowo’s schools for low-income kids start selecting students

The May 1998 riots: Justice delayed is justice denied

Judges in Surabaya murder acquittal sent to jail for bribery

Social media ‘buzzer’ arrested for obstructing AGO corruption probe

Prabowo urged to walk the talk on asset forfeiture bill

Strong refusal: Protesters hold banners that read “Reject the national hero title for Soeharto“ during a rally in front of the Social Affairs Ministry's office on May 15 in Jakarta. The protesters, comprised of members of civic and pro-democracy groups, argue that the state should not give Soeharto a national hero title due to his history of gross human rights violations and corruption.
Politics

International outcry grows over Soeharto national hero proposal
Megawati Soekarnoputri (third right), chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), gestures alongside party executives Djarot Saiful Hidayat (left), Ganjar Pranowo (third left) and Prananda Prabowo (right) during an event for members who currently serve as regional heads on May 16, 2025, held at the party’s school in Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta.
Politics

PDI-P urges loyalty, conformity among affiliated regional heads
Illustration of drugs wrapped in plastic packets.
Archipelago

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Workers stack packaged lunches for students of SMA Muhammadiyah 2 high school in Sidoarjo, East Java, on Jan. 6, 2025, the first day of the free nutritious meals program.
Archipelago

BPOM laments limited role in free meal program amid rampant food poisonings
Indonesian soccer fans watch in a large screen the live broadcast of the pre-Olympic play-off match between Indonesia and Guinea for final spot in the mens Olympic soccer tournament at Paris 2024, outside the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta on May 9, 2024.
Editorial

Show red cards for bad fans
Members of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) work at the scene of a fire at a peatland forest converted into palm oil plantations in Meulaboh, Aceh on Feb. 15, 2025.
Society

Indonesia braces for forest, land fires ahead of dry season

Economy

Govt cool on business calls for consumer spending stimulus
Europe

First US Pope Leo XIV warns against exploitation at inaugural mass
Regulations

Kadin officials named suspects of extortion in investment project
Middle East and Africa

US embassy in Tripoli denies report of planned relocation of Palestinians to Libya
Americas

Mexican Navy tall ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, killing 2
Politics

International outcry grows over Soeharto national hero proposal
Americas

Families of 737 MAX crash victims to object to deal allowing Boeing to avoid prosecution
Politics

PDI-P urges loyalty, conformity among affiliated regional heads
