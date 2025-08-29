TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift
Workers hold protest demanding better protection
Nightlife's healthier makeover

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift
Workers hold protest demanding better protection
Nightlife's healthier makeover

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Workers demand better pay, conditions in nationwide protest

While differing from other recent protests against lawmakers' excessive paychecks, analysts said the rallies by labor unions shared the same calls for the legislature to be more responsive to the public's concerns.

Radhiyya Indra and Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, August 29, 2025 Published on Aug. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-08-28T19:37:58+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Workers participate on a rally in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025. During the protest, laborers demand a revision to the labor regulations and ways to ensure better work protection across the country. Workers participate on a rally in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025. During the protest, laborers demand a revision to the labor regulations and ways to ensure better work protection across the country. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

W

orkers in various regions across the country took to the streets on Thursday to demand better working conditions and protection amid growing public anger against the House of Representatives over what many regard as excessive salaries and allowances for lawmakers.

Initiated by the Labor Party and more than 30 labor unions, the protest in Jakarta centered in front of the Senayan legislative complex, where hundreds of workers, bearing their respective groups’ uniforms and flags, had gathered since 9 a.m.

The groups brought six demands to the lawmakers to improve workers’ conditions, including a revision to the 2020 Job Creation Law to be followed by the passage of a new regulation on labor.

The law, which was designed to stimulate investment by removing bureaucratic hurdles, has garnered criticism over its potential to weaken labor and environmental protections.

Ruling in favor of petitions filed by labor unions, the Constitutional Court has ordered the removal of a cluster of labor provisions from the 2020 law and to have a new regulation drafted within two years in place of the 2003 Manpower Law.

Read also: Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The new law, however, has yet to be deliberated despite such a bill being included in this year’s National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority list.

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift

Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift

Related Articles

Generous housing perks for lawmakers clash with public hardship

House’s rushed pick for top court justice slammed

Setya Novanto’s parole hurts antigraft commitment, critics say

No land, no future: The dilemma facing rural youth

Labor protesters demand wage increase, permanent cease-fire in Gaza 

Related Article

Generous housing perks for lawmakers clash with public hardship

House’s rushed pick for top court justice slammed

Setya Novanto’s parole hurts antigraft commitment, critics say

No land, no future: The dilemma facing rural youth

Labor protesters demand wage increase, permanent cease-fire in Gaza 

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift

Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift

More in Indonesia

 View more
Seeking refugee: Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia (second left), accompanied by Golkar Party Advisory Board chairman Agus Gumiwang (second right), steps out of a vehicle on Aug. 27 before a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. According to Golkar, the meeting was held as part of a “courtesy visit“.
Politics

Bahlil’s position safe for now after meeting Prabowo: Experts
Workers participate on a rally in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025. During the protest, laborers demand a revision to the labor regulations and ways to ensure better work protection across the country.
Politics

Workers demand better pay, conditions in nationwide protest
Constitutional Court chief justice Suhartoyo gestures on Aug. 28 as he presides over a ruling that bans deputy ministers from holding second jobs.
Politics

Top court bans deputy ministers from moonlighting

Highlight
Workers march towards the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on August 28, 2025, demanding fairness from lawmakers who seek to raise their own allowances while workers’ calls for wage increases are ignored.
Jakarta

Workers hold protest demanding better protection
Foreign Minister Sugiono (left) talks with South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok (right) in a meeting at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea on Aug. 21, 2025. The foreign minister goes on a courtesy visit with the prime minister during his trip to the East Asian country.
Editorial

Sugiono’s dual role
Towuti, August 25, 2025 – On the third day of the oil pipeline leak incident in Towuti District, East Luwu, PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (PT Vale) deployed logistical support and medical services, while also engaging local residents in recovery efforts.
Companies

Vale oil spill puts hundreds of hectares of farmland at risk

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Prabowo’s UNGA debut ‘historic’ test for Indonesia’s diplomacy
Politics

Bahlil’s position safe for now after meeting Prabowo: Experts
Academia

Government taps into the patriotism of business groups
Opinion

Analysis: ‘Greedynomics’ When profit trumps people
Politics

Workers demand better pay, conditions in nationwide protest
Politics

Top court bans deputy ministers from moonlighting

Editorial

Fatty bureaucracy
Regulations

New pricing rule offers miners little relief from profit pinch
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Workers demand better pay, conditions in nationwide protest

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.