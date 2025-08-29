Workers demand better pay, conditions in nationwide protest

Workers participate on a rally in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025. During the protest, laborers demand a revision to the labor regulations and ways to ensure better work protection across the country. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

While differing from other recent protests against lawmakers' excessive paychecks, analysts said the rallies by labor unions shared the same calls for the legislature to be more responsive to the public's concerns.

W orkers in various regions across the country took to the streets on Thursday to demand better working conditions and protection amid growing public anger against the House of Representatives over what many regard as excessive salaries and allowances for lawmakers.

Initiated by the Labor Party and more than 30 labor unions, the protest in Jakarta centered in front of the Senayan legislative complex, where hundreds of workers, bearing their respective groups’ uniforms and flags, had gathered since 9 a.m.

The groups brought six demands to the lawmakers to improve workers’ conditions, including a revision to the 2020 Job Creation Law to be followed by the passage of a new regulation on labor.

The law, which was designed to stimulate investment by removing bureaucratic hurdles, has garnered criticism over its potential to weaken labor and environmental protections.

Ruling in favor of petitions filed by labor unions, the Constitutional Court has ordered the removal of a cluster of labor provisions from the 2020 law and to have a new regulation drafted within two years in place of the 2003 Manpower Law.

The new law, however, has yet to be deliberated despite such a bill being included in this year’s National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority list.