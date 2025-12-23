NU regional leaders hint at snap leadership election

A man holds a flag showing the logo of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, during a parade on Nov. 2 for 'santri' (students of Islamic boarding schools) in Kediri, East Java. (Antara/Prasetia Fauzani)

N ahdlatul Ulama (NU) regional leaders have suggested a snap leadership election if reconciliation attempts fail to decide on the group’s leadership and resolve the contested chairmanship of Yahya Cholil Staquf.

Over 500 regional executives and clerics gathered on Sunday at NU’s Lirboyo Islamic boarding school in Kediri, East Java for a plenary meeting, known as musyawarah kubro, to resolve competing claims over who holds legitimate authority in NU after its supreme council dismissed Yahya and appointed an acting chair.

The Sunday forum came up with a three-step recommendation, including a call for the two opposing camps to pursue reconciliation, known as islah, and settle the leadership issue by Wednesday at the latest.

Should it fail, both camps must hand over their mandates to NU’s advisory council so it forms a neutral committee that will organize an upcoming congress to elect a definite chairman, slated for sometime at the end of next year. The committee must be established no more than a day after the reconciliation deadline.

If neither option works out, the Sunday meeting would push for a snap election earlier next year to settle the issue once and for all.

“This decision was made truthfully based on our grand deliberation, and signed by the participants present, either in person or via [video conference],” said Ubaidullah Shodaqoh from NU Central Java chapter, while reading out the recommendation on Sunday, as quoted from NU’s webpage.

Yahya, who attended the forum, welcomed the initiative and reiterated his “openness to reconcile,” adding that he is also willing to “show evidence and witnesses” regarding any accusations that were thrown against him.