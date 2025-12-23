TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Discontent grows in Aceh over flood response
Bus crash kills 16 in Central Java

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Discontent grows in Aceh over flood response
Bus crash kills 16 in Central Java

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

NU regional leaders hint at snap leadership election

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, December 23, 2025 Published on Dec. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-12-22T18:01:56+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A man holds a flag showing the logo of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, during a parade on Nov. 2 for 'santri' (students of Islamic boarding schools) in Kediri, East Java. A man holds a flag showing the logo of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, during a parade on Nov. 2 for 'santri' (students of Islamic boarding schools) in Kediri, East Java. (Antara/Prasetia Fauzani)

N

ahdlatul Ulama (NU) regional leaders have suggested a snap leadership election if reconciliation attempts fail to decide on the group’s leadership and resolve the contested chairmanship of Yahya Cholil Staquf.

Over 500 regional executives and clerics gathered on Sunday at NU’s Lirboyo Islamic boarding school in Kediri, East Java for a plenary meeting, known as musyawarah kubro, to resolve competing claims over who holds legitimate authority in NU after its supreme council dismissed Yahya and appointed an acting chair.

The Sunday forum came up with a three-step recommendation, including a call for the two opposing camps to pursue reconciliation, known as islah, and settle the leadership issue by Wednesday at the latest.

Should it fail, both camps must hand over their mandates to NU’s advisory council so it forms a neutral committee that will organize an upcoming congress to elect a definite chairman, slated for sometime at the end of next year. The committee must be established no more than a day after the reconciliation deadline.

If neither option works out, the Sunday meeting would push for a snap election earlier next year to settle the issue once and for all.

“This decision was made truthfully based on our grand deliberation, and signed by the participants present, either in person or via [video conference],” said Ubaidullah Shodaqoh from NU Central Java chapter, while reading out the recommendation on Sunday, as quoted from NU’s webpage.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Yahya, who attended the forum, welcomed the initiative and reiterated his “openness to reconcile,” adding that he is also willing to “show evidence and witnesses” regarding any accusations that were thrown against him.

Popular

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Related Articles

Expendable lives, lack of leadership in the Sumatra disaster

Thailand-Cambodia conflict: The trap of a long war

Time to reset strategic relations between Cambodia and the US

Related Article

Expendable lives, lack of leadership in the Sumatra disaster

Thailand-Cambodia conflict: The trap of a long war

Time to reset strategic relations between Cambodia and the US

Coordinated response key to govt’s disaster handling

Leadership crisis at NU deepens

Popular

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

More in Indonesia

 View more
A crowd gathers on Sept. 14, 2025, to look at the remains of a bus in Lumbang district, Probolinggo regency, East Java. The bus was carrying 52 employees of Bina Sehat Jember Hospital and their families when it veered off Jl. Raya Bromo and struck a guardrail, killing eight and injuring at least 15 people.
Archipelago

Bus crash on Central Java toll road kills 16, injures 18

In this aerial picture taken on February 22, 2023, a concrete embankment, used to stem rising sea levels, is seen around part of Pari island in the Thousand Islands cluster.
Society

Swiss court admits North Jakarta islanders climate case against Holcim
British adult content creator Tia Billinger, known as “Bonnie Blue“, arrives at Denpasar District Court for her trial in Denpasar, Bali on Dec. 12, 2025. A controversial British adult film star faces deportation from Bali for violating immigration laws after she was arrested on suspicion of making pornographic online content, police said on Dec. 11.
Society

Indonesia bans British porn star Bonnie Blue for 10 years

Highlight
Holiday high: Passengers wait for the arrival of a train on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at the Tawang Station in Semarang, Central Java. State railway operator KAI’s Semarang Operational Area 4 is operating 31 regular train services and three additional trains with a total capacity of 321,442 seats, covering departures to Surabaya, Jakarta and Surakarta during the Christmas and New Year holiday travel period.
Society

Extreme weather looms as millions head into year-end travel season
Powerful solution: A technician inspects a rooftop solar power plant (PLTS) on Sept. 8, 2025 at Trans Studio Mall in Bandung, West Java. Data from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry show that as of July 2025, rooftop PLTS have reached a combined installed capacity of 538 megawatt peak across 10,882 customers.
Editorial

JETP waits for takeoff
Useful heat: Fishermen use a solar power cooling system in Maratua, Berau and East Kalimantan.
Regulations

Another year lost in the energy transition

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Trump pulls 30 envoys in ‘America First’ push
Archipelago

Bus crash on Central Java toll road kills 16, injures 18

Society

Swiss court admits North Jakarta islanders climate case against Holcim
Markets

Asian markets rally again as rate cut hopes bring Christmas cheer
Society

Indonesia bans British porn star Bonnie Blue for 10 years
Editorial

JETP waits for takeoff
Archipelago

Mob burns police office following release of alleged drug dealer
Archipelago

Bakamla aims to triple air patrols in 2026
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

NU regional leaders hint at snap leadership election

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.