Nadiem’s corruption trial postponed once again 

The corruption trial of former education minister Nadiem Makarim was delayed again on Tuesday to allow him recover from surgery.
he Jakarta Corruption Court has again postponed the start of the trial of former education minister Nadiem Makarim in a case centered on his laptop procurement policy, citing that he has yet to recover from surgery.
The panel of judges pushed back the first trial on Tuesday to Jan. 5 of next year after receiving the doctor’s note that said Nadiem remained in poor health following the surgery he had last week and required additional time for recovery at Abdi Waluyo Hospital in Central Jakarta.
“We’ve read the doctor’s note, and we are giving him a chance to receive medical care for 21 days after the surgery. The trial will reopen on Jan. 5 to hear the indictment presented by the prosecutors,” presiding judge Purwanto S. Abdullah said on Tuesday. “We expect [Nadiem] to recover by that time and be able to go on trial.”
It was the second time the start of the trial was postponed, and formal charges have yet to be filed against Nadiem.
Last week, prosecutors from the Attorney General Office (AGO) were supposed to indict Nadiem for his role in the rigged tender process for the procurement of Chromebook laptops for schools nationwide between 2019 and 2022 when he served as the education minister under then president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.
Nadiem suffered from an unspecified bleeding about a week before his scheduled first trial on Dec. 16, according to a doctor in charge of the Salemba Detention Center, where Nadiem has been detained.
