South Tangerang reroutes garbage to Bogor after Serang protests

A motorist passes by piles of garbage on Jl. Raya Otista in Cimanggis, South Tangerang, Banten, on Jan. 6, 2026. The South Tangerang city administration has struggled to manage the accumulating waste, which has persisted for the past month. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

South Tangerang’s waste emergency has worsened following protests in neighboring Serang against receiving the city’s garbage, forcing authorities to reroute waste to West Java’s Cileungsi landfill and extend emergency measures until Jan. 19.

The South Tangerang administration extended its “waste emergency” on Tuesday after failing to clear tonnes of household trash that had accumulated on city streets for weeks.

Located around 30 kilometers west of Jakarta, South Tangerang is one the most crowded cities in Indonesia, with a large portion of its population commuting daily to the capital.

On Dec. 10, 2025, the Environment Ministry ordered the temporary closure of the city’s final disposal site, Cipeucang, citing the 2008 Waste Management Law that prohibits open dumping.

Receiving up to 400 tonnes of waste per day, Cipeucang had long operated as an open dumping site, where garbage was piled without proper treatment, increasing the risk of fire, landslides and public health hazards.

The ministry’s crackdown targets 336 cities and regencies nationwide, urging regional authorities to halt open dumping operations and develop disposal facilities with improved waste treatment systems.

