TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

KUHP must be challenged
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta
Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

KUHP must be challenged
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta
Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo turns lush Hambalang sanctuary into command outpost

President Prabowo Subianto has turned his private Hambalang estate on the outskirts of capital Jakarta into the center of power, hosting everything from horse rides with world leaders to high-level talks and cabinet retreats.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, January 14, 2026 Published on Jan. 13, 2026 Published on 2026-01-13T19:28:15+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers on June 23, 2025 during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java. President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers on June 23, 2025 during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat/Muchlis Jr)

F

rom horse riding to hosting foreign dignitaries and convening emergency meetings with senior government officials, President Prabowo Subianto’s private estate in Hambalang has increasingly become an epicenter of power where he often directs high-level meetings and shapes policy away from Jakarta.

Since he assumed the presidency more than a year ago, Prabowo has shifted much of his work from the Palace in Jakarta to his private residence in Hambalang, a 4-hectare area nestled in the hills and surrounded by forested land in Bogor, West Java.

Located some 60 kilometers from Jakarta, the Hambalang estate has served as his sanctuary for years, even before he became president, allowing him to maintain a certain distance from the day-to-day political chaos of the capital.

Despite the unconventional setting, Hambalang has hosted a range of official presidential events, including marathon meetings with ministers, gatherings with members of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), discussions with leaders of Muslim groups and a visit from a United Kingdom special envoy on education.

Earlier this month, Hambalang became the venue where the President hosted a leadership retreat for more than 100 cabinet members, during which he briefed them on his priority agenda for this year and announced the establishment of a task force to expedite post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction in Sumatra.

“My consideration in convening this meeting is, first, to evaluate our work last year, and secondly, to understand the condition of our nation in the midst of global dynamics and upheaval,” Prabowo said in his address to the cabinet on Jan. 6.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo forms Sumatra disaster recovery task force

Popular

KUHP must be challenged

KUHP must be challenged
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Related Articles

Prabowo turns lush Hambalang sanctuary into command outpost

Has Indonesia forsaken the Bandung Spirit?

Amid disasters, worsening geopolitics, Indonesia’s ‘theater state’ could reach its limit

Related Article

Prabowo turns lush Hambalang sanctuary into command outpost

Has Indonesia forsaken the Bandung Spirit?

Amid disasters, worsening geopolitics, Indonesia’s ‘theater state’ could reach its limit

Indonesia may seize another 5 million hectares of palm oil plantations in 2026

Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Popular

KUHP must be challenged

KUHP must be challenged
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

More in Indonesia

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers on June 23, 2025 during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java.
Politics

Prabowo turns lush Hambalang sanctuary into command outpost
Screens display the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and its founder South African businessman Elon Musk on Jan. 13, 2025, in Toulouse, France.
Politics

Indonesia takes hard line against Musk over deepfakes
Consular diplomat at the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru, Johor state, Malaysia, Leny Marliani (right) flanks an Indonesian migrant worker identified as MRI (center) on Jan. 5, 2026, from South Sulawesi, after he was acquitted of murder at the Temerloh High Court in Temerloh, Pahang state, Malaysia.
Archipelago

Indonesian freed from death penalty by Johor Bahru consulate general

Highlight
Logos of ride-hailing service providers Gojek and Grab are seen on helmets worn by an online motorcycle taxi driver and his passenger in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2025.
Companies

Indonesian ride-hailing industry set for shake-up under draft presidential decree
Toronto FC head coach John Herdman watches play against the Columbus Crew in the first half at BMO Field on Sept. 18, 2024. The Englishman has accepted an offer to coach the Indonesian men’s soccer team.
Editorial

New year, new coach, new hope
Residents inspect a taxi stranded by floodwaters in the Duta Bandara Permai housing complex, Kosambi, Tangerang Regency, Banten, on Jan. 12, 2026. According to the Tangerang Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), floods affected six sub-districts with water levels ranging from 30 to 140 centimeters, impacting approximately 1,014 households.
Archipelago

Heavy rain, coastal erosion compound flooding threats in Java

The Latest

 View more
Books

As world burns, Amitav Ghosh writes for the future
Regulations

West Java aims to swap Kertajati airport assets for stake in Bandung airport
Asia & Pacific

Over 20 killed in train accident at China-backed project in Thailand
Companies

Sinar Mas Land’s Medical Suites supports an integrated healthcare system ecosystem
Europe

New ASEF envoy to strengthen people-to-people ties with Europe
Economy

Textile firms push for cheaper loans, tighter imports after $6b support pledge
Asia & Pacific

Radioactive zinc shipment in Philippines onshore in 'safe' location
Companies

Indonesian ride-hailing industry set for shake-up under draft presidential decree
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo turns lush Hambalang sanctuary into command outpost

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.