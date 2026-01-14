Prabowo turns lush Hambalang sanctuary into command outpost

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
President Prabowo Subianto has turned his private Hambalang estate on the outskirts of capital Jakarta into the center of power, hosting everything from horse rides with world leaders to high-level talks and cabinet retreats.
rom horse riding to hosting foreign dignitaries and convening emergency meetings with senior government officials, President Prabowo Subianto’s private estate in Hambalang has increasingly become an epicenter of power where he often directs high-level meetings and shapes policy away from Jakarta.
Since he assumed the presidency more than a year ago, Prabowo has shifted much of his work from the Palace in Jakarta to his private residence in Hambalang, a 4-hectare area nestled in the hills and surrounded by forested land in Bogor, West Java.
Located some 60 kilometers from Jakarta, the Hambalang estate has served as his sanctuary for years, even before he became president, allowing him to maintain a certain distance from the day-to-day political chaos of the capital.
Despite the unconventional setting, Hambalang has hosted a range of official presidential events, including marathon meetings with ministers, gatherings with members of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), discussions with leaders of Muslim groups and a visit from a United Kingdom special envoy on education.
Earlier this month, Hambalang became the venue where the President hosted a leadership retreat for more than 100 cabinet members, during which he briefed them on his priority agenda for this year and announced the establishment of a task force to expedite post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction in Sumatra.
“My consideration in convening this meeting is, first, to evaluate our work last year, and secondly, to understand the condition of our nation in the midst of global dynamics and upheaval,” Prabowo said in his address to the cabinet on Jan. 6.
Read also: Prabowo forms Sumatra disaster recovery task force
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.