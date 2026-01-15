Prabowo makes first presidential visit to Nusantara

A helicopter carrying President Prabowo Subianto lands on Jan. 12, 2026, in front of the Presidential Palace in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN). (The Jakarta Post/IKN)

P resident Prabowo Subianto made his first visit to the country’s future capital city Nusantara in East Kalimantan, in what analysts deemed as an attempt to dispel doubts over his commitment to completing his predecessor's project.

In his first appearance at the future capital since assuming office in October 2024, Prabowo arrived in Nusantara on Monday afternoon, following a working visit to Balikpapan earlier that day.

Prabowo spent the night in Nusantara and on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction, during which he reportedly issued a series of instructions to the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority to accelerate development.

The visit marked a significant moment for Nusantara’s development, a project long seen as having been set aside under Prabowo’s administration following budget cuts and the President’s prolonged absence from the site.

“Prabowo’s presence at the new capital demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring that the region’s development proceeds according to plan and in a sustainable manner,” the Cabinet Secretariat said in a statement on Monday.

Nusantara, initiated in 2022 under former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, was intended to be the solution to Jakarta’s perennial problems, including overpopulation, land subsidence and rising sea levels that have long mired the capital.

Since taking office, Prabowo however has significantly reduced the annual budget allocated for Nusantara’s development and only assigned Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son, to visit the site, fueling speculation over his reluctance to prioritize the project over his own flagship free nutritious meal program.