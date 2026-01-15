TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo makes first presidential visit to Nusantara

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 15, 2026 Published on Jan. 14, 2026

A helicopter carrying President Prabowo Subianto lands on Jan. 12, 2026, in front of the Presidential Palace in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN). A helicopter carrying President Prabowo Subianto lands on Jan. 12, 2026, in front of the Presidential Palace in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN). (The Jakarta Post/IKN)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto made his first visit to the country’s future capital city Nusantara in East Kalimantan, in what analysts deemed as an attempt to dispel doubts over his commitment to completing his predecessor's project.

In his first appearance at the future capital since assuming office in October 2024, Prabowo arrived in Nusantara on Monday afternoon, following a working visit to Balikpapan earlier that day.

Prabowo spent the night in Nusantara and on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction, during which he reportedly issued a series of instructions to the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority to accelerate development.

The visit marked a significant moment for Nusantara’s development, a project long seen as having been set aside under Prabowo’s administration following budget cuts and the President’s prolonged absence from the site.

“Prabowo’s presence at the new capital demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring that the region’s development proceeds according to plan and in a sustainable manner,” the Cabinet Secretariat said in a statement on Monday.

Nusantara, initiated in 2022 under former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, was intended to be the solution to Jakarta’s perennial problems, including overpopulation, land subsidence and rising sea levels that have long mired the capital.

Since taking office, Prabowo however has significantly reduced the annual budget allocated for Nusantara’s development and only assigned Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son, to visit the site, fueling speculation over his reluctance to prioritize the project over his own flagship free nutritious meal program.

Related Articles

Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president

Indonesia finishes second, exceeds expectations at SEA Games

India’s strategic autonomy: A case for moral leadership

A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows the ballot during vote counting for the Jakarta gubernatorial election at a polling station in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024.
Politics

Prominent faith group comes out against abolishing direct regional elections
A helicopter carrying President Prabowo Subianto lands on Jan. 12, 2026, in front of the Presidential Palace in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN).
Politics

Prabowo makes first presidential visit to Nusantara
Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his speech during the Foreign Minister's Annual Press Statement (PPTM) in Jakarta on Jan. 14, 2026.
Politics

Indonesia makes turn toward defense diplomacy

Logos of ride-hailing service providers Gojek and Grab are seen on helmets worn by an online motorcycle taxi driver and his passenger in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2025.
Companies

Indonesian ride-hailing industry set for shake-up under draft presidential decree
Toronto FC head coach John Herdman watches play against the Columbus Crew in the first half at BMO Field on Sept. 18, 2024. The Englishman has accepted an offer to coach the Indonesian men’s soccer team.
Editorial

New year, new coach, new hope
Residents inspect a taxi stranded by floodwaters in the Duta Bandara Permai housing complex, Kosambi, Tangerang Regency, Banten, on Jan. 12, 2026. According to the Tangerang Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), floods affected six sub-districts with water levels ranging from 30 to 140 centimeters, impacting approximately 1,014 households.
Archipelago

Heavy rain, coastal erosion compound flooding threats in Java

Politics

Prominent faith group comes out against abolishing direct regional elections
Politics

Prabowo makes first presidential visit to Nusantara
Academia

Building dynamic resilience in a fragmented world
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia plays it safe in response to US attack on Venezuela
Politics

Indonesia makes turn toward defense diplomacy
Archipelago

2 shrimpers die in rough seas off North Sumatra
Editorial

The illusion of self-sufficiency
Regulations

Price gap, limited materials cloud biodiesel push
