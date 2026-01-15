Interfaith group comes out against abolishing direct regional elections

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
People must be given as much space as possible to elect their governors, mayors or regents, says interfaith and pro-democracy group Gerakan Nurani Bangsa (GNB).
group of prominent interfaith and pro-democracy figures has opposed a controversial plan raised by President Prabowo Subianto’s coalition to abolish direct regional elections.
The group, called Gerakan Hati Nurani Bangsa (National Conscience Movement), made the statement on Tuesday, addressing concerns about the proposal to strip voters of the right to vote for governors, mayors and regents and to transfer the power to elect regional heads to regional legislative councils (DPRD).
All seven pro-government political parties in the House of Representatives have thrown their weight behind the proposal to roll back direct elections, which have been in place since 2005 as part of the reforms and decentralization process instituted after the 1998 fall of the authoritarian New Order regime. The quasi-opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) is the only party in the House that has rejected outright the ruling coalition’s plan to reinstate indirect polling used during the three-decade long New Order era.
“People must be given as much space as possible to elect their regional heads [in a right that] is mandated by the Constitution,” said group member, interfaith activist Alissa Wahid who is the daughter of late president Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid.
Their opposition to indirect local elections mirrors broader public sentiment, with the latest survey from Litbang Kompas, the research arm of Kompas newspaper, recording overwhelming support for maintaining direct polling.
Read also: Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
The survey released on Monday found that 77.3 percent of respondents said they preferred direct regional elections over the old indirect polling. The figure far exceeds the 5.6 percent who favored having their leaders chosen by regional legislatures.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.