Jakarta Post
Controversial Pati regent named graft suspect

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 21, 2026

Pati Regent Sudewo (center) is escorted by security officers upon arriving at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 20, 2026. Sudewo is among several people arrested by KPK investigators in a raid in Pati, Central Java, in a corruption case pertaining to the appointment of village officials in the regency. Pati Regent Sudewo (center) is escorted by security officers upon arriving at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 20, 2026. Sudewo is among several people arrested by KPK investigators in a raid in Pati, Central Java, in a corruption case pertaining to the appointment of village officials in the regency. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

S

udewo, the regent of Pati in Central Java whose name made headlines last August after he became the target of local tax protests, has been named a suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in an alleged corruption case pertaining to the appointment of village officials.

KPK investigators arrested Sudewo during a raid in Pati on Monday and later questioned the regent at the Kudus Police headquarters in neighboring Kudus regency.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, KPK acting deputy for enforcement Asep Guntur Rahayu said the antigraft body suspected Sudewo of extorting officials appointed to fill various positions in 401 village administrations in 21 districts across Pati.

“Sudewo initially asked for Rp 125 million [US$7,377] to Rp 150 million per person,” Asep said. “However, his subordinates who coordinated the extortion asked for Rp 165 million, of which they pocketed the difference.”

He added that Sudewo allegedly threatened not to open selections for village officials in the following years if the candidates did not pay the kickbacks.

The antigraft body has named four suspects in the case, including Sudewo. Investigators seized Rp 2.6 billion in cash, which was believed to be obtained from just one district.

Read also: KPK nabs dozens in multiple antigraft raids

