Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

Children play in the water, using bamboo pieces as floats on September 20, 2025, next to a seawall in Cilincing, North Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

T he Jakarta administration is set to begin the development of the so-called giant sea wall along the city’s northern coast in September, as part of President Prabowo Subianto’s 500-kilometer megaproject aimed at protecting flood-prone communities from Banten to East Java against rising sea levels.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said he “fully supports the project,” which will stretch 19 km along Jakarta’s northern coast, up from the initial 12-km plan, and is projected to cost around US$1 billion annually over the eight years of construction.

The entire giant sea wall project is expected to cost up to $80 billion and take around 20 years to complete.

Pramono added that Jakarta is committed to helping finance the construction. President Prabowo last year specifically asked the city to fund the Jakarta segment, citing its “very large regional budget”.

In an interview with The Jakarta Post on Tuesday, Pramono reiterated his commitment to a hybrid sea wall design that combines concrete structures with nature-based solutions such as mangrove restoration to mitigate flooding and erosion.

“Despite the name ‘giant sea wall’, I will still develop mangrove ecosystems along Jakarta’s sections of the wall,” he said.