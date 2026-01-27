TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, January 27, 2026

Smoky city: Smog from air pollution blankets Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2023. Poor air quality is among the chief problems facing city dwellers in Jakarta. Smoky city: Smog from air pollution blankets Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2023. Poor air quality is among the chief problems facing city dwellers in Jakarta. (JP/Muhammad Zaenuddin)

T

he government has halted the operations at major emitting facilities run by eight companies in Greater Jakarta for violating emission standards, a move critics say may offer limited relief in tackling pollution from the region long choked by coal-fired power plants.

In a press conference last week, the Environment Ministry announced that it had shut down several smokestacks and other combustion facilities owned by companies identified only as PT BK; PT MF; PT MG; PT KP; PT RJ; PT PM; PT DK; and PT TK, after failing to comply with environmental assessments designed to curb industrial air pollution.

The decision followed a series of emissions inspections conducted between Jan. 16 and 22 across 40 industrial complexes in Greater Jakarta, including industrial zone Kawasan Berikat Nusantara (KBN) Marunda in North Jakarta, Jatake Industrial Area in Tangerang city, Banten, and Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate in Bekasi, West Java.

According to the ministry’s suspension letters obtained by The Jakarta Post on Monday, six of the eight companies include an agribusiness firm in East Jakarta, a fast-moving consumer goods company in North Jakarta, a manufacturing plant in Tangerang, as well as a wood factory, a packaging company and a ceramics producer in Bekasi.

Most closures targeted coal-fired smokestacks and large spray dryers after inspectors observed thick black smoke, believed to indicate inadequate waste monitoring systems.

Read also: Racing for air: Why clean skies are Indonesia’s next big test

“There is no room for industries that prioritize profits at the expense of public health. We are immediately halting the operation of ‘emission sources’ from these eight companies,” said Rasio Ridho Sani, the ministry’s deputy for pollution and environmental damage control.

