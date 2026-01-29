Online backlash after soldier, police allegedly assault, intimidate Jakarta street hawker

A stock illustration of the assault word highlighted in a dictionary. (Shutterstock/Casimiro PT)

W idespread outrage has erupted on social media after a police officer and a soldier allegedly intimidated and assaulted a street hawker selling es gabus in Jakarta, accusing him of using polyurethane foam in his products.

The seller, 49-year-old Suderajat, said the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Saturday while he was selling near a school in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.

“Suddenly, four or five people, including Indonesian Military [TNI] personnel and a police officer, approached me and said they wanted to purchase es gabus,” Suderajat said on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

“But then they crushed the dessert with their hands, claimed it was toxic and made from polyurethane foam, and threw it at my face,” he added.

Suderajat said he tried to explain that the dessert he was selling was safe, but the group allegedly struck him with a rattan stick. He further claimed that he was repeatedly kicked with military boots until he fell to the ground.

He was then taken into police custody and released the following day.

