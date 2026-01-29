Online backlash after soldier, police allegedly assault, intimidate Jakarta street hawker

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Suderajat said he tried to explain that the dessert he was selling was safe, but the group allegedly struck him with a rattan stick. He further claimed that he was repeatedly kicked with military boots until he fell to the ground.
idespread outrage has erupted on social media after a police officer and a soldier allegedly intimidated and assaulted a street hawker selling es gabus in Jakarta, accusing him of using polyurethane foam in his products.
The seller, 49-year-old Suderajat, said the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Saturday while he was selling near a school in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
“Suddenly, four or five people, including Indonesian Military [TNI] personnel and a police officer, approached me and said they wanted to purchase es gabus,” Suderajat said on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.
“But then they crushed the dessert with their hands, claimed it was toxic and made from polyurethane foam, and threw it at my face,” he added.
Suderajat said he tried to explain that the dessert he was selling was safe, but the group allegedly struck him with a rattan stick. He further claimed that he was repeatedly kicked with military boots until he fell to the ground.
He was then taken into police custody and released the following day.
Read also: Six cops named suspects in fatal assault on debt collectors in Kalibata
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.