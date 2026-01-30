No revision to Jakarta’s minimum wage, Governor Pramono says

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Labor unions have argued in a series of protests against the Jakarta administration that this year’s city minimum wage of Rp 5.73 million (US$341) is still lower than the Rp 5.89 million of income recommended by Statistics Indonesia (BPS) for decent living in the city.
akarta Governor Pramono Anung has rejected demands to revise the 2026 provincial minimum wage, despite labor unions launching a series of protests from labor unions which deemed the threshold below the required basic cost of living.
The rejection was conveyed when the governor responded to the protest outside the City Hall on Wednesday.
Pramono asserted this year’s minimum wage, currently set at Rp 5.73 million (US$341) which is around 6.17 percent higher compared to the 2025’s figure, reflected a “collective agreement” made during negotiation with representatives from laborers and employers.
“The Jakarta administration has finished with any matters related to the [provincial minimum wage]. This is because the minimum wage has been agreed by labor unions, employers and the Jakarta administration through the Jakarta Wage Council,” the governor said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.
An announcement of the provincial minimum wage on Dec. 24 was immediately met by a series of protests by labor unions and workers, who argued the number did not meet the Rp 5.89 million of decent living needs standard in the city as calculated by Statistics Indonesia (BPS) and set by the Manpower Ministry.
The latest protest took place on Wednesday, when thousands of laborers under the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI) flocked to the State Palace before moving to the City Hall in Central Jakarta to push Pramono to increase this year’s minimum wage. Approximately 1,000 laborers from Jakarta, Banten and West Java participated in the rally.
