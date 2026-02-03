Investigators close in on oil tycoon Riza Chalid after Interpol red notice

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
nvestigators are closing in on oil tycoon Riza Chalid following Interpol’s red notice issue for the arrest of one of Indonesia’s biggest oil magnates, marking an escalation in the high-profile corruption probe.
Known as the “gasoline godfather”, 66-year-old Riza has been marked as an international fugitive by Interpol in a red notice issued on Jan. 23, according to the agency’s Indonesia National Central Bureau over the weekend.
Riza was named a suspect by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in July last year for his alleged involvement in corruption at state-owned oil company Pertamina. Weeks later, investigators slapped him with another charge of money laundering. The incidents of corruption are estimated to have cost the state Rp 286 trillion (US$17 billion).
After repeated attempts to summon him for questioning failed, the AGO put him on its wanted list in August 2025 and lobbied Interpol to issue a notice to help investigators widen their scope.
“We’re very grateful for the [Indonesia’s] bureau and Interpol for approving our [request],” AGO spokesperson Anang Supriatna said at the AGO headquarters on Monday, Tempo reported.
Anang noted that the notice would intensify its attempt to bring in Riza, who had ignored three summons from the office before he was issued with a red notice by Interpol.
