Jakarta claims cloud seeding help reducing rainfall

The provincial administration has launched two phases of weather modification operations throughout January that, according to data from city’s disaster agency, helped to reduce more than 30 percent of rainfall intensity in Jakarta.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, February 4, 2026

Make it rain: Personnel prepare materials for cloud seeding on Jan. 24, 2026 during a weather modification operation in Jakarta that aimed to prevent flooding caused by heavy rainfall during the monsoon season. Make it rain: Personnel prepare materials for cloud seeding on Jan. 24, 2026 during a weather modification operation in Jakarta that aimed to prevent flooding caused by heavy rainfall during the monsoon season. (Antara/Jakarta Disaster Management Agency/Handout)

J

akarta has claimed to have reduced the intensity of rainfall over the past few days thanks to a series of weather modification efforts aimed at curbing flood risks, but the measure has raised questions over its sustainability and the lack of long-term flood mitigation measures.

In the past few weeks, the Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has dispersed tonnes of sodium chloride (salt) and calcium oxide (quicklime) into clouds to divert them from triggering heavy rainfall in the city, that had caused flooding in several parts of the city since early January.

The cloud seeding operation was launched in two phases, with the first one running between Jan. 16 to 27. The Jakarta provincial administration then extended the measures from Jan. 30 to Feb. 8.

During the first phase, at least 34 flight sorties were launched, with salt and quicklime dispersed at altitudes between 900 and 3,700 meters above sea level over the northern and southern parts of Jakarta.

The Jakarta BPBD claimed cloud seeding between Jan. 16 to 27 had reduced rainfall intensity in the city by 34 percent. The agency also opened the possibility of extending the operation during periods of predicted extreme rainfall.

“The weather modification operations would continue by taking into account the weather conditions and results of the on-field assessment,” Jakarta BPBD acting head Isnawa Adji said on Tuesday.

Read also: Jakarta expands cloud seeding to curb flood risks

Businesses frustrated that rain still brings Jakarta to a halt

Jakarta expands cloud seeding to curb flood risks

Discontent grows in Aceh over flood response

Businesses frustrated that rain still brings Jakarta to a halt

Jakarta expands cloud seeding to curb flood risks

Discontent grows in Aceh over flood response

Cyclone warning prompts Bali to step up flood mitigation efforts

Bali ramps up mitigation efforts after worst flooding in its history

Students suffering from mass food poisoning after consuming free nutritious meal program lunches receive treatment on Oct. 15, 2025, at a health post established at the SMPN 1 Cisarua state junior high school in West Bandung regency, West Java. Hundreds of students and teachers from Cisarua district in the regency suffered from food poisoning after eating the free meals disbursed under President Prabowo Subianto's flagship initiative.
Society

Nearly 2,000 students suffer food poisoning from free meals this year
Search and rescue workers observe a landslide scar on Jan. 3, 2026 at the Pondi illegal tin mining site in Pemali district, Bangka regency, Bangka Belitung Islands. The landslide, on Jan. 2, killed six workers, with one still missing.
Archipelago

Landslide at illegal tin mine in Bangka kills six
A firefighter battles a peatland wildfire on July 10, 2025, as forest and land fires returned amid extreme heat, in Rimba Panjang, Riau.
Archipelago

Riau braces for more forest fires as rainy season nears end

Students suffering from mass food poisoning after consuming the free nutritious meal packages receive treatment at a health post established at the SMPN 1 Cisarua state junior high school in West Bandung regency, West Java on Oct. 15, 2025. Hundreds of students and teachers from Cisarua district in the regency suffer from food poisoning after eating the free meal packages disbursed under President Prabowo Subianto's flagship initiative.
Society

Nearly 2,000 students suffer food poisoning from free meals this year
Police officers escort South Koreans allegedly involved in scam operations in Cambodia after being forcibly repatriated from Cambodia, at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea January 23, 2026.
Editorial

Online scams and punishment
US President Donald Trump (center) gestures towards President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu tells US envoy Palestinian Authority won't be part of post-war Gaza governance
Companies

Merdeka Copper eyes doubling gold output, nickel expansion this year
Americas

Human Rights Watch warns US heading to 'authoritarianism'
Middle East and Africa

Son of Libya's late ruler Gaddafi killed by armed gang
Americas

Clintons to testify on Epstein in late February
Sports

Australia, Japan interested in hosting 2035 Asian Cup, says AFC
Academia

National economic resilience faces a test of public transparency
Economy

WTO must 'reform or die': talks facilitator
