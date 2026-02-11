Jakarta accelerates air quality roadmap as pollution worsens

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he Jakarta administration has committed to finalizing a 20-year air quality control and protection road map this year, aimed at establishing a regulatory framework to curb pollution and support the city’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
Speaking at a town hall meeting in South Jakarta on Tuesday, Governor Pramono Anung said that a long-term road map covering the 2025-2045 period was currently being drafted.
The road map, to be issued as a gubernatorial decree, would replace a 2005 bylaw on air pollution control, which introduced initiatives such as vehicle emissions testing and car-free day events.
The prevailing regulation, Pramono argued, was no longer adequate to address the capital’s increasingly complex pollution challenges.
Beyond emissions from more than 25 million vehicles operating in Jakarta, he cited major pollution sources in surrounding buffer cities, including coal-fired power plants, dust from expanding construction projects and open waste burning.
“We are ensuring that the policies being formulated are not fragmented but interconnected and mutually reinforcing. This is essential for sustainable air pollution control,” the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician said in a statement.
