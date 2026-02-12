Electoral considerations slow early backing for Prabowo’s reelection

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
early a year and a half into his presidency, President Prabowo Subianto enjoys strong approval ratings, but hesitation from some coalition members underscores the difficulty of keeping the alliance united for a potential reelection bid.
Public satisfaction with President Prabowo has climbed to 79.9 percent, surpassing approval levels recorded by his predecessors, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) in their first year, according to a new survey released by Indikator Politik on Sunday.
The survey, which interviewed 1,220 respondents between Jan. 15 and 21, found that the “high approval rating” was largely attributed to perceived strong anti-corruption efforts, expanded social assistance for low-income households, positive assessments of government programs and visible early results from policy implementation.
Around 17.1 percent of respondents expressed some dissatisfaction with the government’s performance, citing uneven social assistance distribution, suboptimal program implementation, ongoing economic and employment challenges and high prices of basic goods.
Some ruling coalition parties said Prabowo’s high approval rating makes a second term “reasonable”, prompting Golkar, the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the National Awakening Party (PKB) to openly signal their early support for the incumbent’s reelection bid.
Read also: Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
However, other coalition parties have refrained from making any early commitments, preferring to focus on supporting the current administration until its term ends and ensuring policies and programs are successfully implemented.
