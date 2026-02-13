TheJakartaPost

Former minister Yaqut files pretrial in haj quota graft case

The Corruption Eradication Commission’s (KPK) move to name former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas was not supported with adequate evidence, the complainant has argued in his pretrial motion.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, February 13, 2026

Former religious affairs minister and graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Qoumas leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 30, 2026, following an interrogation session. The antigraft body named Yaqut a suspect for allegedly enriching himself as well as other officials and travel agencies pertaining to the distribution of the haj quota in 2024. Fakhri Hermansyah Former religious affairs minister and graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Qoumas leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 30, 2026, following an interrogation session. The antigraft body named Yaqut a suspect for allegedly enriching himself as well as other officials and travel agencies pertaining to the distribution of the haj quota in 2024. Fakhri Hermansyah (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

F

ormer religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas has challenged the Corruption Eradication Commission’s (KPK) decision to name him a suspect in a corruption case related to the alleged misallocation of the 2024 haj quota.

Yaqut filed a pretrial motion against the antigraft body with the South Jakarta District Court on Tuesday, according to the court’s information system. The court has not assigned a sole judge to handle the case, but the first hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Yaqut’s lawyer Mellisa Anggraini said her client aimed to dispute the validity of his suspect status.

“We believe the suspect naming was made prematurely and was not preceded by adequate evidence gathering process,” Mellisa said on Thursday.

She claimed the KPK failed to meet the minimum requirement of two valid pieces of evidence when naming Yaqut a suspect in the case. She also asserted investigators also applied outdated legal provisions, although not elaborating which regulations she is referring to.

Read also: Former minister Yaqut named suspect in haj quota graft scandal

While noting that the KPK is still awaiting formal notification from the court regarding the pretrial, antigraft body spokesperson Budi Prasetyo maintained that the investigation in the case which led to Yaqut’s suspect naming had been conducted in accordance with the prevailing regulations.

Former religious affairs minister and graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Qoumas leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 30, 2026, following an interrogation session. The antigraft body named Yaqut a suspect for allegedly enriching himself as well as other officials and travel agencies pertaining to the distribution of the haj quota in 2024.
Former minister Yaqut files pretrial in haj quota graft case
A local resident rescues a wounded Irrawaddy dolphin from the Mahakam River in East Kalimantan in this undated photo.
Two firms sealed for allegedly contributing to degradation of Irrawaddy dolphin habitat
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators hold up cash and gold bars seized during the arrest of Finance Ministry's customs and excise directorate general officials at a press briefing at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 5, 2026. The KPK name six suspects in a bribery case pertaining to import duties involving several officials from the customs and excise office.
KPK intensifies raids amid calls for independence

Peace gambit: President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, Jan. 22, at the Board of Peace launch event during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Indonesia reaffirms support for Palestine as Israel joins Gaza peace board
Family members of a primary school student who died of alleged suicide display a package of assistance from the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry at their home in Ngada regency, East Nusa Tenggara on Feb. 5, 2026.
Not just numbers
A worker feeds chickens at a poultry farm in Sibreh, Aceh, on Feb. 5, 2022.
Danantara’s poultry push raises concerns over market distortion

