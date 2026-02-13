Prabowo unveils nationwide police-backed rollout of free meals

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at the inauguration of 1,072 police-run Nutrition Fulfillment Service Units (SPPG) across Indonesia at Palmerah, West Jakarta, on Feb. 13. The event also marked the opening of 18 police food warehouses and the groundbreaking of 107 new SPPG units, supporting the free meals program. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

P resident Prabowo Subianto inaugurated on Friday more than 1,000 kitchens and 18 food warehouses operated by the National Police nationwide, underscoring the force’s strong backing for his flagship free nutritious meal program.

The President attended the symbolic launch at a police-run facility in Palmerah, West Jakarta, where he toured the kitchen alongside National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo and Dadan Hindayana, the head of National Nutrition Agency (BGN) overseeing the program, to inspect meal preparation processes and equipment.

The rollout comprised 1,072 free meals kitchens, known as the Nutrition Fulfillment Service Units (SPPG), of which 411 are operational, 162 are preparing to open and 499 remain under construction and are expected to be completed by March 2026.

In his remarks, Prabowo praised the police under Listyo’s leadership for taking a proactive role in supporting the government’s food security agenda, calling the initiative “critical” to national well-being.

“I feel truly happy and satisfied to see one of the most important institutions in our country, the National Police, taking the initiative in an area that may seem outside their main duty, [but addresses] a challenge that is crucial to the safety of our nation,” he said.

“While a police officer’s core role is to enforce the law and maintain public order, true security comes when people feel safe, happy and hopeful,” the President added, stressing that food security and protection from hunger are fundamental rights for all citizens.

