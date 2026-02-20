TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Land rights controversy hurts palm oil investment
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza
Corruption’s costly slide

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Land rights controversy hurts palm oil investment
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza
Corruption’s costly slide

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Crackdown on August unrest biggest state suppression since 1998: Report

Last year's unrest resulted in Indonesia’s harshest crackdown since 1998, an independent investigation finds, citing mass arrests and alleged torture.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, February 20, 2026 Published on Feb. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-02-20T17:13:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Demonstrators set fires amid clashes outside the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2024 during a protest against a move to reverse the Constitutional Court's decision altering eligibility rules for electoral candidates. Demonstrators set fires amid clashes outside the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2024 during a protest against a move to reverse the Constitutional Court's decision altering eligibility rules for electoral candidates. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

A

n independent investigation into the deadly nationwide unrest last August concluded that the state response represented Indonesia’s “largest suppression since the Reform movement [in 1998],” indiscriminately targeting activists and protesters while failing to hold accountable those who manipulated what began as a peaceful demonstration.

The findings appear in a 139-page report compiled by a fact-finding team formed by rights groups Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS), the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) and Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH Jakarta). The team was established after President Prabowo Subianto declined to form an official state-led investigation into the riots, which claimed at least 13 lives.

The investigation examined 115 police interrogation reports, interviewed 63 informants and concluded field visits across eight provinces, 18 cities and three overseas locations since September.

Thousands of students, workers and civil society members took to the streets in late August to protest lawmakers’ lavish allowances, a demonstration that quickly escalated into nationwide unrest after online motorcycle transportation driver Affan Kurniawan was fatally run over by a police tactical vehicle attempting to disperse crowds.

Anger erupted into attacks on public facilities, including regional legislative council buildings and police stations across several regions, as well as looting the homes of public officials, such as then-finance minister Sri Mulyani and lawmakers whose remarks were seen as insensitive to the economic struggles of ordinary citizens.

Read also: ‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In the aftermath, law enforcement swiftly targeted activists, students and civilians, labeling many as “masterminds” or “agents provocateurs based solely on social media activity or digital communications. The report described the response as the most extensive crackdown since the fall of the authoritarian New Order regime in 1998.

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore

Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Land rights controversy hurts palm oil investment

Land rights controversy hurts palm oil investment

Related Articles

Anger over slow disaster response triggers display of separatist flags

Police accused of using ‘excessive force’ in August protests

Beyond the builder: Soeharto, impunity and the global standard of heroism

Related Article

Anger over slow disaster response triggers display of separatist flags

Police accused of using ‘excessive force’ in August protests

Beyond the builder: Soeharto, impunity and the global standard of heroism

Police probe links between charred remains and missing protesters

'No Kings' protests draw large crowds in US cities to decry Trump

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore

Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Land rights controversy hurts palm oil investment

Land rights controversy hurts palm oil investment

More in Indonesia

 View more
Two children from Gampong Gunci village stand in a temporary housing complex in Sawang, North Aceh, Aceh, on Feb. 16, 2026. A total of 326 residents from 85 families have been living in the emergency shelters for three months after flash floods and landslides struck their village in late November 2025. They are scheduled to relocate to temporary housing at the start of Ramadan.
Archipelago

Sumatra flood survivors observe Ramadan with quiet resilience
Demonstrators set fires amid clashes outside the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2024 during a protest against a move to reverse the Constitutional Court's decision altering eligibility rules for electoral candidates.
Politics

Crackdown on August unrest biggest state suppression since 1998: Report
A firefighter battles a peatland fire on July 10, 2025, amid extreme heat in Rimba Panjang, Riau.
Archipelago

Cloud seeding helps induce rain as Riau continues to battle wildfires

Highlight
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right) show the signed trade deal documents in Washington, US, on February 19, 2026, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Indonesia and the US finalized the trade deal that locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce.
Economy

Indonesia, US sign reciprocal tariff agreement 
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) holds the hand of a student at Prosperous Children’s Park (TAS) Arutala in Kebon Bawang, North Jakarta, on May 5, 2025. The governor launches the free preschool program to fulfill his campaign promise of providing better access to early childhood education in the capital.
Editorial

Pramono’s uneventful start
A woman washes dishes in a crowded neighborhood in Tanah Tinggi subdistrict, Jakarta on Nov. 26, 2025. The 2025 edition of World Urbanization Prospects issued by the United Nations on Nov. 18 names Jakarta and its surrounding areas as the world's most populous city with 42 million population, followed by Dhaka, Bangladesh (37 million) and long-time title holder Tokyo, Japan (33 million).
Jakarta

Pramono touts ‘top global city’ ambition in first year leading Jakarta

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

SEAblings unite online against racist attacks from Knetz
Opinion

Analysis: Free land? Public housing and reviving Meikarta
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo commits to achieving peace in Gaza
Archipelago

Sumatra flood survivors observe Ramadan with quiet resilience
Editorial

SEAblings power
Economy

US Supreme Court rejects Trump's global tariffs
Politics

Crackdown on August unrest biggest state suppression since 1998: Report
Economy

RI upends domestic policies to get 19% tariffs in US trade deal
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Crackdown on August unrest biggest state suppression since 1998: Report

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.