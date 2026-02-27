TheJakartaPost

Jakarta padel boom rattles residential areas

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, February 27, 2026

Game off: A cyclist rides on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 past a banner opposing the construction of a padel court in Pulomas, Pulo Gadung, East Jakarta. Residents say they put up the banner in protest because they were never consulted about the construction by the management and fear noise and disruption in their neighborhood. Game off: A cyclist rides on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 past a banner opposing the construction of a padel court in Pulomas, Pulo Gadung, East Jakarta. Residents say they put up the banner in protest because they were never consulted about the construction by the management and fear noise and disruption in their neighborhood. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

T

he rapid spread of padel courts across residential neighborhoods in Jakarta has triggered growing public backlash, with residents complaining of constant noise and late night activity, prompting the city’s administration to crack down on venues found to be in violation.

In the Pulomas residential area of East Jakarta, a number of households say they were caught off guard by the sudden appearance of a two-court padel facility built near their homes in late 2024. 

When The Jakarta Post visited the neighborhood earlier this week, several banners demanding the venue’s closure were displayed along residential streets.

“Every day, more than a hundred cars roar in and out of our neighborhood, disrupting our daily lives. The constant noise from the courts has also taken a psychological toll on us,” said Muthia, a longtime resident.

She and her neighbors said they were never consulted before construction began on the roughly 700-square-meter facility, which they claim is owned by a newcomer living in the area.

“The padel court has also caused social tensions between residents who support it and those who oppose it,” she added.

Read also: Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand

Game off: A cyclist rides on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 past a banner opposing the construction of a padel court in Pulomas, Pulo Gadung, East Jakarta. Residents say they put up the banner in protest because they were never consulted about the construction by the management and fear noise and disruption in their neighborhood.
