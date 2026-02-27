Jakarta padel boom rattles residential areas

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he rapid spread of padel courts across residential neighborhoods in Jakarta has triggered growing public backlash, with residents complaining of constant noise and late night activity, prompting the city’s administration to crack down on venues found to be in violation.
In the Pulomas residential area of East Jakarta, a number of households say they were caught off guard by the sudden appearance of a two-court padel facility built near their homes in late 2024.
When The Jakarta Post visited the neighborhood earlier this week, several banners demanding the venue’s closure were displayed along residential streets.
“Every day, more than a hundred cars roar in and out of our neighborhood, disrupting our daily lives. The constant noise from the courts has also taken a psychological toll on us,” said Muthia, a longtime resident.
She and her neighbors said they were never consulted before construction began on the roughly 700-square-meter facility, which they claim is owned by a newcomer living in the area.
“The padel court has also caused social tensions between residents who support it and those who oppose it,” she added.
Read also: Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.