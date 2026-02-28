Blocked pipe leaves West Jakarta neighborhood dry for weeks

Residents line up with a variety of containers to buy clean water on March 14, 2025, amid a days-long water outage in a Jakarta neighborhood. (AFP/Aditya Irawan)

A blocked pipe due to nearby construction has left Jembatan Besi residents dealing with a weeks-long water outage, as PAM Jaya continues its efforts to restore services while battling the city's limited, aging grid.

F or more than a month, dozens of households in West Jakarta have been left without reliable access to piped water due to a local blockage in the grid managed by city-owned water company PAM Jaya, exposing a persistent weakness in the capital’s aging water infrastructure.

Sandi, 39, a resident of Jembatan Besi subdistrict in Tambora, has resorted to using rainwater for the toilet as he rations expensive gallon bottles of drinking water for essential needs.

He first noticed a problem with the piped water supply in late January, when the pressure dropped and the water began to smell foul, then eventually stopped flowing altogether.

“My house actually has a well, but the water is too salty,” Sandi said on Thursday.

“I’ve reported this to PAM Jaya several times, but there’s still no solution.”

The water company has confirmed that the water outage in the densely populated neighborhood was due to construction on a nearby overpass, and said it was working to accelerate repairs to the affected infrastructure.