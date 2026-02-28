Fugitive oil tycoon under spotlight after graft verdicts

Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza (center), owner of fuel terminal company PT Orbit Terminal Merak and son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid, is escorted out of the courtroom on Feb. 27 at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta. Judges sentenced Kerry to 15 years in prison after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the lease of an oil terminal to state energy firm Pertamina. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

The son of 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid, Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza, received a 15 year prison sentence in a corruption case pertaining to a fuel terminal lease contract from state energy company Pertamina.

A prison sentence handed down to the son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid in a corruption case pertaining to state energy firm Pertamina has brought a resurgence of public attention to his father’s whereabouts, as he remains at large despite his status as a suspect in a related graft investigation.

Early on Friday, the Jakarta Corruption Court sentenced Riza’s son Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza to 15 years in prison after finding him guilty in a case related to procurement projects at Pertamina.

The bench, presided by Judge Fajar Kusuma Aji, also ordered him to pay a Rp 1 billion (US$59,683) fine and Rp 2.9 trillion in restitution or serve an additional five years of imprisonment in default.

The sentence was lighter than the 18 years and Rp 13.4 trillion restitution fee sought by Attorney General’s Office (AGO) prosecutors.

Judges found Kerry, an owner of fuel terminal company PT Orbit Terminal Merak, guilty of corruption and illicitly enriching himself and other parties by securing a fuel terminal lease contract from Pertamina through a process that violated laws and the state-owned firm’s operational standards. They also found that Kerry won the contract by leveraging the influence of his father Riza.