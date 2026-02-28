TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Discriminating against teachers
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
State terrorism: The criminalization of dissent and the failure of governance
The UK must not sacrifice human rights for economic growth

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Discriminating against teachers
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
State terrorism: The criminalization of dissent and the failure of governance
The UK must not sacrifice human rights for economic growth

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Fugitive oil tycoon under spotlight after graft verdicts

The son of 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid, Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza, received a 15 year prison sentence in a corruption case pertaining to a fuel terminal lease contract from state energy company Pertamina.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, February 28, 2026 Published on Feb. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-02-27T20:36:17+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza (center), owner of fuel terminal company PT Orbit Terminal Merak and son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid, is escorted out of the courtroom on Feb. 27 at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta. Judges sentenced Kerry to 15 years in prison after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the lease of an oil terminal to state energy firm Pertamina. Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza (center), owner of fuel terminal company PT Orbit Terminal Merak and son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid, is escorted out of the courtroom on Feb. 27 at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta. Judges sentenced Kerry to 15 years in prison after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the lease of an oil terminal to state energy firm Pertamina. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

A prison sentence handed down to the son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid in a corruption case pertaining to state energy firm Pertamina has brought a resurgence of public attention to his father’s whereabouts, as he remains at large despite his status as a suspect in a related graft investigation.

Early on Friday, the Jakarta Corruption Court sentenced Riza’s son Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza to 15 years in prison after finding him guilty in a case related to procurement projects at Pertamina.

The bench, presided by Judge Fajar Kusuma Aji, also ordered him to pay a Rp 1 billion (US$59,683) fine and Rp 2.9 trillion in restitution or serve an additional five years of imprisonment in default.

The sentence was lighter than the 18 years and Rp 13.4 trillion restitution fee sought by Attorney General’s Office (AGO) prosecutors.

Read also: Son of 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid jailed in $17 billion corruption case

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Judges found Kerry, an owner of fuel terminal company PT Orbit Terminal Merak, guilty of corruption and illicitly enriching himself and other parties by securing a fuel terminal lease contract from Pertamina through a process that violated laws and the state-owned firm’s operational standards. They also found that Kerry won the contract by leveraging the influence of his father Riza.

Popular

Discriminating against teachers

Discriminating against teachers
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Related Articles

Fugitive oil tycoon under spotlight after graft verdicts

Son of 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid jailed in $17 billion corruption case

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption

Related Article

Fugitive oil tycoon under spotlight after graft verdicts

Son of 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid jailed in $17 billion corruption case

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption

Pertamina merges fuel, refining and shipping units to ‘improve efficiency’

Investigators close in on oil tycoon Riza Chalid after Interpol red notice

Popular

Discriminating against teachers

Discriminating against teachers
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

More in Indonesia

 View more
An illustration of online scams
Society

Indonesia lost Rp 9.1 trillion to online fraud, report suggests
Motorists drive on March 24, 2024, along a flood- damaged portion of the Demak-Kudus highway in Karanganyar district, Demak regency, Central Java.
Archipelago

Central Java ramps up road repairs ahead of Idul Fitri holiday
An activist attends a Kamisan (Thursdays) silent protest in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on May 17, 2018, demanding justice for the deaths during riots amid the fall of former president Suharto in May 1998.
Politics

Scholars back lawsuit against minister’s denial of 1998 mass rape

Highlight
Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza (center), beneficial owner of fuel terminal company PT Orbit Terminal Merak and son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid, is escorted out of the courtroom at the Jakrta Corruption Court in Jakarta on Feb. 27, 2026. Judges send Kerry for 15 years in prison after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to terminal lease with state energy firm Pertamina.
Politics

Fugitive oil tycoon under spotlight after graft verdicts
.
Editorial

Gen Z’s marital shift
State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi talks to journalist during a press briefing at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on July 25, 2025.
Economy

S&P flags rising fiscal risks from debt costs

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Pakistan, Afghan Taliban forces clash as diplomatic efforts intensify
Middle East and Africa

US and Israel launch strikes against Iran
Tech

OpenAI strikes Pentagon deal with 'safeguards' as Trump dumps Anthropic
Science & Tech

NASA shakes up moon program with new test mission before astronaut lunar landing
Society

Indonesia lost Rp 9.1 trillion to online fraud, report suggests
Middle East and Africa

Israel, US launch strikes on Iran
Middle East and Africa

Trump says frustrated with Iran, but mediator sees 'breakthrough'
Economy

Trump administration seeks delay in tariff refunds battle
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Fugitive oil tycoon under spotlight after graft verdicts

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.