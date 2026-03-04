Court rejects graft suspect Paulus Tannos’ second pretrial

Paulus Tannos (on monitor), president director of PT Sandipala Arthaputra, testifies on May 18, 2017, during a hearing of the e-ID graft trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court. (Antara/Rosa Panggabean)

The South Jakarta District Court said the fugitive businessman did not have legal standing for pretrial because he is still at large and failed to appear for interrogation, hindering the KPK’s investigation into his activities.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) reasserted that its investigation against businessman Paulus Tannos in the e-ID graft case has been done according to prevailing regulations after a court rejected the suspect’s latest pretrial motion.

On Tuesday, a sole judge with the South Jakarta District Court rejected Paulus’ second motion to challenge his suspect status in the e-ID procurement graft case, which incurred Rp 2.3 trillion (US$136 million) in state losses.

The ruling confirmed that the antigraft body has fulfilled all formal and material aspects in handling the case as mandated by prevailing regulations, said KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo. He also asserted that the investigation had been done professionally, accountably and based on sufficient evidence.

“The court ruling reinforced the fact that legal proceedings done by the KPK in the case have been done properly and within the correct legal corridor,” KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Read also: Court ruling raises KPK's hope for Paulus Tannos' extradition

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

In the ruling, Judge Rio Barten Hasahatan said the court could not accept Paulus’ latest motion citing a provision in Supreme Court Circular No. 1/2018, which prohibited suspects still at large or included in a the most wanted list to file pretrial with the court.