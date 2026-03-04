TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
The ART of the bad deal
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off Aceh
Half a million Indonesians in limbo as Middle East conflict escalates

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
The ART of the bad deal
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off Aceh
Half a million Indonesians in limbo as Middle East conflict escalates

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Court rejects graft suspect Paulus Tannos’ second pretrial

The South Jakarta District Court said the fugitive businessman did not have legal standing for pretrial because he is still at large and failed to appear for interrogation, hindering the KPK’s investigation into his activities.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, March 4, 2026 Published on Mar. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-03-04T15:04:55+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Paulus Tannos (on monitor), president director of PT Sandipala Arthaputra, testifies on May 18, 2017, during a hearing of the e-ID graft trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court. Paulus Tannos (on monitor), president director of PT Sandipala Arthaputra, testifies on May 18, 2017, during a hearing of the e-ID graft trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court. (Antara/Rosa Panggabean)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) reasserted that its investigation against businessman Paulus Tannos in the e-ID graft case has been done according to prevailing regulations after a court rejected the suspect’s latest pretrial motion.

On Tuesday, a sole judge with the South Jakarta District Court rejected Paulus’ second motion to challenge his suspect status in the e-ID procurement graft case, which incurred Rp 2.3 trillion (US$136 million) in state losses.

The ruling confirmed that the antigraft body has fulfilled all formal and material aspects in handling the case as mandated by prevailing regulations, said KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo. He also asserted that the investigation had been done professionally, accountably and based on sufficient evidence.

“The court ruling reinforced the fact that legal proceedings done by the KPK in the case have been done properly and within the correct legal corridor,” KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Read also: Court ruling raises KPK's hope for Paulus Tannos' extradition

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In the ruling, Judge Rio Barten Hasahatan said the court could not accept Paulus’ latest motion citing a provision in Supreme Court Circular No. 1/2018, which prohibited suspects still at large or included in a the most wanted list to file pretrial with the court.

Popular

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
The ART of the bad deal

The ART of the bad deal
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Related Articles

Investigators close in on oil tycoon Riza Chalid after Interpol red notice

Controversial Pati regent named graft suspect

Setya Novanto’s parole hurts antigraft commitment, critics say

Related Article

Investigators close in on oil tycoon Riza Chalid after Interpol red notice

Controversial Pati regent named graft suspect

Setya Novanto’s parole hurts antigraft commitment, critics say

Police form team to hunt down 7 Sorong prison escapees

Police say extortion case still on as ex-KPK chief Firli withdraws third pretrial motion

Popular

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
The ART of the bad deal

The ART of the bad deal
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

More in Indonesia

 View more
Marcella Santoso (second left) and Ariyanto Bakri (second right), defendants in a bribery case linked to the acquittal of companies in a crude palm oil (CPO) export corruption case, enter the Jakarta Corruption Court on March 3, 2026.
Politics

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
A large land subsidence reaches the road on Feb. 6 in Pondok Balik village in Ketol district, Central Aceh regency, Aceh. Although colloquially called a sinkhole, technically the collapsing land is not a sinkhole due to different soil structure.
Archipelago

Authorities to divert water flow to two regencies as Aceh “sinkhole” grows
Paulus Tannos (on monitor), president director of PT Sandipala Arthaputra, testifies on May 18, 2017, during a hearing of the e-ID graft trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court.
Politics

Court rejects graft suspect Paulus Tannos’ second pretrial

Highlight
Foreign workers look at a tall plume of black smoke ascends following an explosion in the Fujairah industrial zone, UAE on March 3, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

US says 2,000 targets hit as Iran retaliates across Gulf
Medan Mayor Rico Tri Putra Waas speaks to the press in a door-stop interview at his office on July 28, 2025.
Editorial

More than just a pig problem
People take part in a protest outside the United States Embassy in Jakarta on March 3, 2026 to condemn the US and Israel strike against Iran and Palestinians and urge the Indonesian governemnt to revoke its membership from the US-led Board of Peace (BoP).
Middle East and Africa

Pressure grows for Indonesia to quit Board of Peace amid US-Israel war against Iran

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

US trade push rings alarm on data sovereignty, media control
Politics

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Archipelago

Authorities to divert water flow to two regencies as Aceh “sinkhole” grows
Politics

Court rejects graft suspect Paulus Tannos’ second pretrial
Middle East and Africa

At least 101 people missing after submarine attack on Iranian ship off Sri Lanka
Middle East and Africa

South Africa offers to mediate in Middle East conflict if asked
Companies

Chandra Asri declares force majeure amid Strait of Hormuz disruption
Asia & Pacific

Middle East war traps thousands in Bali
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Court rejects graft suspect Paulus Tannos’ second pretrial

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.