Police reform team to submit recommendations to President before Idul Fitri

Tasked with reviewing the police’s institutional structure, governance, and legal framework, the team has finalized 10 comprehensive volumes incorporating public input and proposed legislative and regulatory changes.
he Police Reform Commission has finalized its recommendations to overhaul the National Police, with a report expected to be submitted to President Prabowo Subianto before Idul Fitri later this month.
Speaking to reporters at the Presidential Palace on Thursday, the commission’s chairman Jimly Asshiddiqie said the panel is awaiting a scheduled meeting with the presidential office, noting President Prabowo Subianto’s packed agenda amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
“We have already requested a meeting, but because of [the President’s] busy schedule, especially with the current war situation [in the Middle East], it has not happened yet,” he said.
“Hopefully, it can be arranged by the State Secretary and the Cabinet Secretary so the report can be submitted before Idul Fitri.”
The commission was established following heightened calls for reform after a series of incidents of police brutality, including the death of 21-year-old online motorcycle taxi driver Affan Kurniawan, who was fatally run over by a police tactical vehicle during last August’s protest in Jakarta.
