TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
When data flows, can banking supervision follow?
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
Middle East war traps thousands in Bali
PDI-P steps up criticism of Prabowo's silence on US-Israel war against Iran

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
When data flows, can banking supervision follow?
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication
Middle East war traps thousands in Bali
PDI-P steps up criticism of Prabowo's silence on US-Israel war against Iran

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Policy disparities hamper Greater Jakarta’s fight for clean air

Greater Jakarta, recently dubbed the world’s most populous urban area by the United Nations, has long been afflicted by smog coming from, among other sources, internal combustion engine vehicles and coal-powered power plants and industrial areas.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, March 6, 2026 Published on Mar. 5, 2026 Published on 2026-03-05T19:49:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Motorists drive along a road while in the background buildings are shrouded by polluted air in Jakarta on Oct. 8, 2024. Motorists drive along a road while in the background buildings are shrouded by polluted air in Jakarta on Oct. 8, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he lack of a unified framework between authorities persists as one of the issues that exacerbate the poor air quality in Greater Jakarta, according to environmental groups, with the region becoming increasingly unlivable for its more than 42 million residents.

Greater Jakarta, recently dubbed the world’s most populous urban area by the United Nations, has long been afflicted by smog coming from, among other sources, internal combustion engine vehicles and coal-powered power plants and industrial areas.

Over the years, Jakarta has launched several initiatives to address the problem, from expanding public transit to testing emissions on vehicles running on its streets. However, administrations of neighboring areas could not keep up due to limited budgets and the absence of stringent regulations, said Erni Pelita Fitratunnisa, an official with the Jakarta Environment Agency.

“It will be extremely hard to tackle air pollution if only Jakarta takes action without the support from neighboring administrations in the region,” she said during a discussion hosted by NGO Clean Air Asia in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Read also: Air pollution blamed for nearly 2 million respiratory infections in Jakarta

A report published in 2025 by the Office of the Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister suggested Greater Jakarta had “moderate air quality” for most of 2024, with people living in South Tangerang, Banten, and Bekasi, West Java, spending over one-third of the year breathing polluted air.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In Jakarta, the annual concentration of PM2.5 fine particulate matter reached 28.3 micrograms per cubic meter of air (µg/m3) throughout 2025, nearly six times higher than the safety limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Popular

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
When data flows, can banking supervision follow?

When data flows, can banking supervision follow?
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Related Articles

Jakarta bill revised: President to pick Jakarta Agglomeration Council chair

Sustainability blueprint for Jakarta and its suburbs

“Citayam phenomena” marks public demand for inclusive spaces

Related Article

Jakarta bill revised: President to pick Jakarta Agglomeration Council chair

Sustainability blueprint for Jakarta and its suburbs

“Citayam phenomena” marks public demand for inclusive spaces

Government appeals Jakarta air pollution verdict

Despite looming deadline, Pertamina’s clean fuel goals remain distant

Popular

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
When data flows, can banking supervision follow?

When data flows, can banking supervision follow?
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

More in Indonesia

 View more
Crime against nature: Police officers on Feb. 5 examine the scene where the carcass of a Sumatran elephant was found in a forest concession area of PT Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (RAPP) in Ukui district, Pelalawan regency, Riau.
Archipelago

16 arrested in Riau over alleged killings of critically endangered Sumatran elephants
An illustration of a mammography examination on a breast to screen and diagnose illnesses such as cancer
Society

Breast cancer screening, treatment gaps persist in Indonesia
A man pays his respects to the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (left, in framed picture) on March 5, 2026, during a prayer service at the Iranian ambassador's residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta.
Jakarta

Tears and prayers in Jakarta as mourners bid farewell to Khamenei

Highlight
In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on March 5, 2026, mourners in the city of Qom attend the funeral of those killed in the US-Israeli war with Iran.
Middle East and Africa

Trump wants say on Iran's next leader as war intensifies
LPDP President Director Andin Hadiyanto and Deputy Head of Mission of the Australian Embassy sign the LPDP-AAS scholarship cooperation at the Australian Embassy in Jakarta on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Editorial

A few bad LPDP apples
Muslims participate in a special morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in Mecca on June 6, 2025, to mark the start of the Idul Adha festival, which marks the end of their Haj pilgrimage.
Middle East and Africa

Jakarta races to bring home pilgrims amid Mideast travel disruptions

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

16 arrested in Riau over alleged killings of critically endangered Sumatran elephants
Academia

Too close to Trump: Gambling sovereignty, humanity for US’ approval
Companies

Soaring fares, no seats: Asian carriers see booking rush as Mideast hubs shut
Society

Breast cancer screening, treatment gaps persist in Indonesia
Markets

US weighs oil futures market action to combat price spikes, White House says
Academia

Demutualization, state and market: Who guides the guide?
Jakarta

Tears and prayers in Jakarta as mourners bid farewell to Khamenei
Markets

Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Policy disparities hamper Greater Jakarta’s fight for clean air

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.