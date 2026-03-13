KCI Announces new plan to raise Greater Jakarta commuter line fares

A Commuter Line train passes next to the under-construction Jatake Station in Tangerang regency, Banten, on July 16, 2025. (Antara/Putra M. Akbar)

KRL fares have remained unchanged since 2016, despite rising operating costs.

A fter several unsuccessful attempts to raise Commuter Line fares in Greater Jakarta, PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI) has renewed its plan to increase ticket prices.

KCI corporate secretary vice president Karina Amanda said the company was conducting a study on a possible fare adjustments together with its parent firm, state-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), and the Transportation Ministry’s Directorate General of Railways (DJKA).

“Whatever the outcome of the study, it will take into account the public’s purchasing power,” she said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Amanda said the government would announce any fare adjustment after the study is completed, as commuter rail tariffs are state-regulated.

On Monday, KCI president director Mochamad Purnomusidi said the company was considering raising Commuter Line fares by around Rp 500 (about 3 U.S cents) as part of efforts to reduce the government subsidy for its operations.

Currently, Commuter Line passengers pay Rp 3,000 for the first 25 kilometers of their trip and an additional Rp 1,000 for every 10 km thereafter, with fares capped at Rp 8,000.