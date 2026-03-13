KCI Announces new plan to raise Greater Jakarta commuter line fares

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
KRL fares have remained unchanged since 2016, despite rising operating costs.
fter several unsuccessful attempts to raise Commuter Line fares in Greater Jakarta, PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI) has renewed its plan to increase ticket prices.
KCI corporate secretary vice president Karina Amanda said the company was conducting a study on a possible fare adjustments together with its parent firm, state-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), and the Transportation Ministry’s Directorate General of Railways (DJKA).
“Whatever the outcome of the study, it will take into account the public’s purchasing power,” she said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.
Amanda said the government would announce any fare adjustment after the study is completed, as commuter rail tariffs are state-regulated.
Read also: Commuter Line blacklists alleged sexual harasser
On Monday, KCI president director Mochamad Purnomusidi said the company was considering raising Commuter Line fares by around Rp 500 (about 3 U.S cents) as part of efforts to reduce the government subsidy for its operations.
Currently, Commuter Line passengers pay Rp 3,000 for the first 25 kilometers of their trip and an additional Rp 1,000 for every 10 km thereafter, with fares capped at Rp 8,000.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.