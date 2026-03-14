Anti-militarist targeted in acid attack

Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) Andrie Yunus testifies during a hearing of judicial review against the revised Indonesian Military (TNI) Law at the Constitutional Court in Jakarta on July 14, 2025. (Courtesy of Constitutional Court/Ifa)

Civil society groups and other activists condemn the acid attack against Kontras' Andrie Yunus, who is known for consistently voicing opposition against the rise of militarism in Indonesia.

H uman rights activist Andrie Yunus of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) has suffered severe burns following an acid attack by unidentified persons, an assault that has been widely condemned by civil society groups.

The attack took place just before midnight on Thursday, when Andrie was riding his motorcycle on Jl. Salemba I in Central Jakarta. Security camera footage showed two unidentified men on a motorcycle approach and hurl acid on him before fleeing.

After the incident, he was rushed to the Cipto Mangunkusumo General Hospital (RSCM) in Central Jakarta. Medical examinations concluded Andrie suffered burns to 24 percent of his total body surface area, including his eyes, face, chest and both hands.

As of Friday afternoon, he was still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Kontras coordinator Dimas Bagus Arya called the attack a sign of “a grave danger” and a “brutal, despotic” outrage.

“This is not only a threat for Kontras, but also journalists, workers, students and all of us who never grow tired of fighting for democracy,” Dimas said during a briefing at the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) office in Jakarta on Friday.

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Acknowledging that Kontras has long faced intimidation, he insisted that the incident would not stop the group from defending human rights and democracy: “After 28 years of work, we will continue to move forward.”