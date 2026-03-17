Rights coalition urges premeditated murder probe in acid attack on Kontras activist

Advocacy for Democracy Team (TAUD) members hold posters on Monday in solidarity with Andrie Yunus, an activist and deputy coordinator with rights group Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras), who suffered burns to 24 percent of his face and arms from acid thrown by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle on Thursday after a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

A civil society coalition has urged police to investigate the acid attack on rights activist Andrie Yunus of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) as a premeditated murder attempt, as authorities begin probing the case under provisions related to severe abuse.

Four days after the attack, the 27-year-old activist remains under intensive medical care at Cipto Mangunkusumo General Hospital in Central Jakarta. He suffered serious injuries, mainly to the right side of his face, though his condition has stabilized, according to Kontras impunity monitoring division head Jane Rosalina.

Jane said at a press briefing on Monday that an analysis by a civil society coalition known as the Advocacy Team for Democracy (TAUD) found strong indications that the assault was a “planned and organized murder attempt.”

The attackers deliberately targeted Andrie’s face, she said, an act that could have been fatal by disrupting his respiratory system.

“Therefore, the attack was not just an ordinary crime,” Jane said at the office of the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI), adding that the assault appeared to be aimed at silencing Andrie’s work as a human rights defender.

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Andrie has been outspoken in criticizing the growing involvement of the military in civilian affairs in Indonesia. He had just finished recording a podcast on the topic when two unidentified men splashed acid on him as he rode home along Jl. Salemba I in Central Jakarta shortly before midnight on Thursday.