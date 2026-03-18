Anwar Usman wraps up controversial tenure at Constitutional Court

Constitutional Court Justice Anwar Usman attends a 2024 legislative election dispute hearing on April 29, 2024, at the court building in Jakarta. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Justice Anwar Usman, who played a pivotal role in the Constitutional Court’s controversial 2023 ruling that enabled Gibran Rakabuming Raka to run for vice president, delivered his farewell during his last hearing on Monday, ahead of his term ending in early April after over a decade of service.

C onstitutional Court Justice Anwar Usman, who played a pivotal role in the controversial 2023 ruling that enabled Gibran Rakabuming Raka to run for vice president, delivered his farewell during his last hearing on Monday, ahead of his term ending in early April after over a decade of service.

Taking a moment before announcing a ruling for a petition centering on financial rights of top state officials on Monday, Anwar delivered his parting messages and apologized for any shortcomings during his tenure.

“Before I read out the ruling, I’d like to convey that this will likely be the last hearing session I take part in, as I will have completed 15 years of service at the Constitutional Court on Apr. 6, 2026,” Anwar said.

“Of course, over such a long period of tenure, there may have been things I did that were less than satisfactory, whether intentional or unintentional. For that, I extend my sincere apologies.”

Justices at the Constitutional Court serve under a single tenure system until they reach the age of 70.

Anwar started his career in the judiciary as a judge in West Java’s Bogor District Court in 1985, later serving in various courts before joining the Supreme Court in 1997. He became a Constitutional Court justice in 2011 following his appointment by the Supreme Court.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

At his last post, Anwar rose to become chief justice in 2018, and became one of its most influential figures over more than a decade on the bench. In 2022, he married then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s sister Idayati.