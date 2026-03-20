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Prabowo calls acid attack against activist a ‘terror act’

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, March 20, 2026 Published on Mar. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-03-20T15:10:07+07:00

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Activists hold posters during a demonstration on March 14, 2026, in Yogyakarta, in support of Andrie Yunus, a staff member of the nonprofit the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras), who had been attacked with acid in Jakarta by an unidentified person. Activists hold posters during a demonstration on March 14, 2026, in Yogyakarta, in support of Andrie Yunus, a staff member of the nonprofit the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras), who had been attacked with acid in Jakarta by an unidentified person. (AFP/Devi Rahman)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has said that the acid attack against activist Andrie Yunus was a “barbaric, terror act” that must be thoroughly investigated, pledging to personally ensure that those who masterminded the assault are brought to justice.

Speaking to several journalists and experts attending a discussion at his private residence in Hambalang, West Java on Tuesday, Prabowo said that the government does not tolerate any forms of violence on its citizens, including against activists expressing their criticisms. 

“This is terrorism. This is a barbaric act. We must pursue it. We must investigate it,” Prabowo said, as quoted from the video of the discussion published by Liputan6 news outlet on Thursday.

“I want to ensure this. I want to build a civilized Indonesia. That is my aspiration: to build a clean government, clean police, clean prosecutors, clean intelligence. Believe me, I do not want things like this to happen,” he added.

Responding to a question from a guest, the President said any investigation would not grant impunity to perpetrators at higher levels of command, emphasizing that all probes would scrutinize “the highest actors”. 

Prabowo’s Tuesday statement was the first time he has publicly spoken about the assault against Andrie, an activist of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) who was riding his motorcycle in Central Jakarta the previous week on Thursday night when two unidentified men on a bike hurled acid at him.

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