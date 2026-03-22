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Prabowo, other leaders showcase unity at annual Idul Fitri event

This year's Idul Fitri open house at the presidential compound bore witness to a commingling of officials and ordinary citizens in a harmonious holiday spirit.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Sun, March 22, 2026 Published on Mar. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-03-22T10:00:14+07:00

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President Prabowo Subianto (second right, in white shirt) and his son, fashion designer Didit Hediprasetyo (right, in light blue shirt), greet a crowd of well-wishers March 21, 2026, at an Idul Fitri gathering at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto (second right, in white shirt) and his son, fashion designer Didit Hediprasetyo (right, in light blue shirt), greet a crowd of well-wishers March 21, 2026, at an Idul Fitri gathering at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

T

he Indonesian public watched as leaders from across the political spectrum came together in a display of unity during a silaturahmi (strengthening kinship) event on Saturday, a long-standing Idul Fitri tradition that marks the end of Ramadan with both festivity and forgiveness.

President Prabowo Subianto welcomed more than 4,000 guests at the presidential compound in Central Jakarta for his second holiday gathering on March 21, the first day of Idul Fitri, greeting government officials as well as members of the public who had started thronging the venue in the early morning.

Earlier that day, the President attended Idul Fitri prayers at Darussalam Mosque in Aceh Tamiang, Aceh, where he joined hundreds of residents still recovering from last year's deadly disaster that devastated the province, along with two others in northern Sumatra.

Accompanied by his son Ragowo “Didit” Hediprasetyo, Prabowo began greeting the enthused crowd of well-wishers at around 3 p.m. at the annual “open house” at the Palace.

Visitors mingled freely as they feasted on traditional Idul Fitri dishes amid live entertainment, which provided an informal, festive atmosphere.

Hardi, a 30-year-old Bogor resident who has attended the Idul Fitri open house for the past three years, said he waited in line for over three hours to shake hands with the President again this year.

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“[Attending this event] is a tradition for me after Idul Fitri prayers. I started in 2024 with [then] president Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo and [attended] last year with President Prabowo,” he said, as quoted by Kompas.com.

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