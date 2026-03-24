KPK under fire over Yaqut’s house arrest

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The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has come under criticism for moving high-profile graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Quomas from its detention facility to temporary house arrest over Idul Fitri following a request from his family.
he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has come under criticism for alleged favoritism after transferring high-profile graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Quomas from its detention facility to temporary house arrest over Idul Fitri following a request from his family.
The KPK released Yaqut, who served as religious affairs minister in 2020-2024, from detention and placed him under house arrest on March 19, two days before the holiday. But the KPK revealed the transfer to the public only after the news about the absence of the former minister in the detention center was broken by the wife of another detainee on Idul Fitri morning on Saturday.
Anti-corruption activists and observers alike, including former KPK investigator Yudi Purnomo Harahap, criticized the lack of transparency in KPK’s decision to grant temporary house arrest to Yaqut, a suspect in the alleged misallocation of the 2024 haj quota.
Yudi also slammed the KPK for granting house arrest to Yaqut “with just a request from the family, even without a medical condition”.
"The KPK chose to make house arrest an option. This will encourage other detainees to seek transfer to home arrest,” Yudi told The Jakarta Post on Monday.
Read also: KPK moves ex-minister Yaqut to house arrest for Idul Fitri on family's request
The Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) and its latest amendment passed late last year give discretion to investigators, prosecutors or judges to place suspects or defendants under house arrest as long as they can establish supervision.
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