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KPK under fire over Yaqut’s house arrest

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has come under criticism for moving high-profile graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Quomas from its detention facility to temporary house arrest over Idul Fitri following a request from his family.

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Tue, March 24, 2026 Published on Mar. 23, 2026 Published on 2026-03-23T18:32:50+07:00

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Former religious affairs minister and graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Qoumas (center) is escorted on March 12, 2026, out of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in South Jakarta. The antigraft body arrested the former minister one day after a court rejected his pretrial motion challenging his suspect status. Former religious affairs minister and graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Qoumas (center) is escorted on March 12, 2026, out of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in South Jakarta. The antigraft body arrested the former minister one day after a court rejected his pretrial motion challenging his suspect status. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has come under criticism for alleged favoritism after transferring high-profile graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Quomas from its detention facility to temporary house arrest over Idul Fitri following a request from his family.

The KPK released Yaqut, who served as religious affairs minister in 2020-2024, from detention and placed him under house arrest on March 19, two days before the holiday. But the KPK revealed the transfer to the public only after the news about the absence of the former minister in the detention center was broken by the wife of another detainee on Idul Fitri morning on Saturday.

Anti-corruption activists and observers alike, including former KPK investigator Yudi Purnomo Harahap, criticized the lack of transparency in KPK’s decision to grant temporary house arrest to Yaqut, a suspect in the alleged misallocation of the 2024 haj quota.

Yudi also slammed the KPK for granting house arrest to Yaqut “with just a request from the family, even without a medical condition”.

"The KPK chose to make house arrest an option. This will encourage other detainees to seek transfer to home arrest,” Yudi told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

Read also: KPK moves ex-minister Yaqut to house arrest for Idul Fitri on family's request

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The Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) and its latest amendment passed late last year give discretion to investigators, prosecutors or judges to place suspects or defendants under house arrest as long as they can establish supervision.

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