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Didit visits former presidents as part of Idul Fitri tradition

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, March 26, 2026 Published on Mar. 25, 2026 Published on 2026-03-25T15:25:53+07:00

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Ragowo “Didit” Hediprasetyo, son of President Prabowo Subianto, attends a meeting on Feb. 28, 2024, with high ranking military and police officers at the Indonesian Military (TNI) headquarters in Jakarta. Ragowo “Didit” Hediprasetyo, son of President Prabowo Subianto, attends a meeting on Feb. 28, 2024, with high ranking military and police officers at the Indonesian Military (TNI) headquarters in Jakarta. ( AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

R

agowo “Didit” Hediprasetyo, the only son of President Prabowo Subianto, marked this Idul Fitri through a series of visits to families of former presidents, continuing a tradition he began since his father took office and positioning himself as a bridge to other political figures.

On the first day of Idul Fitri last Saturday, Didit visited former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in his residence in Cikeas, West Java, where he also met with Yudhoyono’s sons Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and Edhie “Ibas” Baskoro Yudhoyono, along with their respective wives Annisa Pohan and Siti Ruby Aliya Rajasa.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Ibas, who is also a lawmaker from the pro-government Democratic Party, shared photos of Didit spending time with the family. “Sincere visits always find their way. On this festive day, we warmly welcome Mas Didit to Cikeas [to meet] SBY’s family,” Ibas said.

Didit also celebrated his 42nd birthday during a visit to former president Megawati Soekarnoputri at her residence in Teuku Umar, Central Jakarta. He at the time received a birthday surprise from the chairwoman of the quasi-opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) and her daughter, House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani.

Photos and videos shared on Didit’s Instagram story on Monday showed him sitting on a sofa with Megawati in front of a birthday cake, clasping his hands before blowing out the candle, while Puan and her daughter Pinka Haprani stood nearby.

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The Idul Fitri visit continued at the residence of the late president Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid in Ciganjur, South Jakarta, where Didit paid respect to Gus Dur’s wife, Sinta Nuriyah, and his second daughter, Yenny Wahid.

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