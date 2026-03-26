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Ethics probe urged on KPK after Yaqut’s house arrest

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) leadership has been reported to the antigraft body’s supervisory council over allegations of ethics violations for granting graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Qoumas’ request for a transfer to a house arrest for the Idul Fitri holiday.

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Thu, March 26, 2026 Published on Mar. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-03-26T09:53:32+07:00

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Former religious affairs minister and graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Qoumas walks on March 25, 2026, toward the interrogation room at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in South Jakarta. KPK investigators questioned Yaqut a day after he returned to the detention center following a transfer to house arrest on March 19, ahead of the Idul Fitri holiday. Former religious affairs minister and graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Qoumas walks on March 25, 2026, toward the interrogation room at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in South Jakarta. KPK investigators questioned Yaqut a day after he returned to the detention center following a transfer to house arrest on March 19, ahead of the Idul Fitri holiday. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is facing allegations of an ethics violation following the transfer of former religious affairs minister and graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Qoumas from a detention facility to house arrest on his family's request for the Idul Fitri holiday.

Several antigraft observers, including former KPK investigator Yudi Purnomo Harahap, called for the antigraft body’s supervisory council to launch a probe against the commission’s leaders, suggesting Yaqut’s transfer may indicate an ethics violation in the form of discriminatory action.

He added requests for a transfer to house arrest and other special treatments from detainees were typically rejected, and that KPK granting Yaqut’s request potentially indicate discrimination against other detainees due to commission favoritism toward Yaqut. 

“Other detainees’ requests ranging from medical leave, transfer of custody and deferral requests were all commonly rejected by KPK investigators. Agreeing to Yaqut’s request implied partiality,” Yudi said, citing the antigraft body’s obligation to be objective, fair and impartial, among other points, as parts of its code of ethics.

Zaenur Rohman from Gadjah Mada University’s Center for Anti-Corruption Studies (Pukat UGM) separately called for a similar inquiry against KPK for lack of transparency around the incident. 

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He called attention to Yaqut’s absence from detention having been first broken by the wife of another detainee during the Idul Fitri holiday on March 21, before the KPK finally confirmed the transfer afterward. 

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