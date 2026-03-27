Anies’ visit to Yudhoyono’s Idul Fitri event sparks rapprochement speculations

Critical absence: Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan leaves on April 24, 2024, after the plenary meeting of the General Elections Commission (KPU) at the commission's office in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

F ormer presidential candidate Anies Baswedan’s surprise visit to the Idul Fitri gathering hosted by former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, the Democratic Party's founding leader, has sparked speculation over a possible thaw in ties following their fallout in the last election two years ago.

The gathering took place on Saturday at Yudhoyono’s private residence in Cikeas, West Java and was attended by Democratic Party politicians as well as prominent political figures, including Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party and Yenny Wahid, daughter of former president Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid.

The attendance of Anies, a former popular Jakarta governor, was first revealed in a video clip shared by Democrat Merry Riana on her Instagram story on Sunday, showing him in conversation with Yudhoyono and his oldest son, party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, at the event.

The meeting has sparked speculations over a possible reconciliation between Anies, who is not a member of any political party, and the Democratic Party, following their dramatic fallout ahead of the 2024 presidential election, with analysts seeing the gesture as an attempt to ease tensions and restore trust.

Ties between Anies and the Democratic Party soured after coalition talks ahead of the presidential race broke down, following Anies’ unexpected decision to name National Awakening Party (PKB) chairman Muhaimin Iskandar his running mate instead of Agus.

The Democratic Party, which had expected its chairman Agus to be chosen as Anies’ running mate, withdrew its support for Anies and joined the rival camp backing eventual election winners Prabowo and Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

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