TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Resilience in a rough world
Police rescue 64 tourists stranded on tourism island
The responsibility to protect and the war against Iran

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Resilience in a rough world
Police rescue 64 tourists stranded on tourism island
The responsibility to protect and the war against Iran

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo takes crack at ‘blusukan’ in Central Jakarta

During an impromptu visit to Senen, Central Jakarta, Prabowo reportedly promised poor residents living along the railway track proper housing and sanitary facilities.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, March 27, 2026 Published on Mar. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-03-27T15:10:39+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (center) greets a child on Thursday during his impromptu visit to an impoverished community in Senen, Central Jakarta. The President, accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (left) and a small security detail, reportedly promised to build proper housing and sanitary facilities for residents in the area. President Prabowo Subianto (center) greets a child on Thursday during his impromptu visit to an impoverished community in Senen, Central Jakarta. The President, accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (left) and a small security detail, reportedly promised to build proper housing and sanitary facilities for residents in the area. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretary/Cahyo)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto took a page from his predecessor’s playbook on Thursday, when he made a surprise visit to impoverished communities living along the railway tracks in Senen, Central Jakarta.

In official footage uploaded to YouTube on Friday, Prabowo was seen making his way through the crowds on foot while shaking hands and speaking to children about their schooling as well as to the adults about their makeshift homes that were dotting the railroad in the background.

The President made no official statement during Thursday’s visit.

Several people used the opportunity to express their hope that the government’s social assistance program would continue. The programs include the Family Hope Program (PKH), a conditional cash transfer scheme and the free nutritious meal program for schoolchildren as well as pregnant mothers, according to a statement issued by the Presidential Secretariat.

One resident, Yana, said she hoped the free meals initiative would continue, so students, especially those who still live below the poverty line, can keep receiving benefits.

“It should keep going, especially for families like mine. As a homemaker, I really rely on it for my children’s schooling,” Yana said, as quoted from the Presidential Secretariat’s statement.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Govt mulls cutting free meal days to ease budget strain

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention

Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Resilience in a rough world

Resilience in a rough world

Related Articles

Prabowo takes crack at ‘blusukan’ in Central Jakarta

Prabowo walks ‘diplomatic tightrope’ on Iran war

New housing agency plan unnecessary, reduces efficiency, businesses say

Related Article

Prabowo takes crack at ‘blusukan’ in Central Jakarta

Prabowo walks ‘diplomatic tightrope’ on Iran war

New housing agency plan unnecessary, reduces efficiency, businesses say

Housing finance program hits only 63% of target in November

Cabinet secretary Teddy military promotion raises militarism concerns

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention

Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Resilience in a rough world

Resilience in a rough world

More in Indonesia

 View more
Bradley Rowen Liu, an 11-year-old boy learning Python, a programming language, watches a video on social media on his smartphone as he leaves the coding academy with his father Handri Liu in Jakarta on March 25, 2026.
Society

Indonesian children brace themselves for social media ban
President Prabowo Subianto (center) greets a child on Thursday during his impromptu visit to an impoverished community in Senen, Central Jakarta. The President, accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (left) and a small security detail, reportedly promised to build proper housing and sanitary facilities for residents in the area.
Politics

Prabowo takes crack at ‘blusukan’ in Central Jakarta
Children use portable digital devices on May 4, 2025, in Jakarta.
Society

Report links social media to unhappiness among youths

Highlight
A view shows the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery on the south-eastern outskirts of Moscow on April 28, 2022.
Markets

Fuel-thirsty Asian countries line up for Russian oil
A protester from an alliance of students and civil society groups holds a poster during a demonstration about the Board of Peace (BoP) outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Friday, on March 6, 2026. Protesters condemned strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, saying they violate international law and global peace, and urged the government to review Indonesia’s agreement in the Board of Peace (BoP) charter, which they said does not align with the mandate of the United Nations Security Council.
Editorial

Troubled Board of Peace
National stance: President Prabowo Subianto delivers a statement on Monday, March 9, 2026, emphasizing that Indonesia’s foreign policy remains free, active and nonaligned. He made the statement while delivering remarks during the virtual inauguration of 218 bridges from his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo to visit Japan, South Korea next week

The Latest

 View more
Society

Indonesian children brace themselves for social media ban
Politics

Prabowo takes crack at ‘blusukan’ in Central Jakarta
Weekend Five

5 shows not from Hollywood that you can relate to
Companies

Cathay Pacific raises fuel surcharge on all flights by 34%
Middle East and Africa

Iran letting Malaysian oil tankers through Hormuz strait: Anwar
Companies

Ministry's planned PNM takeover may happen this year, Purbaya says
Academia

Iran war deals harder blow to natural gas than oil
Asia & Pacific

Cyclone triggers outages at major Australian LNG plants
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo takes crack at ‘blusukan’ in Central Jakarta

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.