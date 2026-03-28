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Military top brass welcome the arrival of KRI Prabu Siliwangi

The KRI Prabu Siliwangi is the second ship of the Brawijaya-class frigates, made by Italian shipyard Fincantieri as a multipurpose combat ship (MPCS)

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Sat, March 28, 2026 Published on Mar. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-03-27T19:36:09+07:00

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Navy personnel welcome the arrival of Indonesia's newest warship the KRI Prabu Siliwangi at Pier 107 of Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta on March 26, 2026. Navy personnel welcome the arrival of Indonesia's newest warship the KRI Prabu Siliwangi at Pier 107 of Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta on March 26, 2026. (Courtesy of Indonesian Navy/-)

M

ilitary top brass welcomed the arrival of Indonesia’s latest warship, the KRI Prabu Siliwangi (hull number 321), at Pier 107 of Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta on Thursday, the Navy said in a press release.

Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto and Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali greeted Indonesia’s largest and most sophisticated warship together with Army chief of staff Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak and Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshal Mohamad Tonny Harjono.

Built by Italian shipyard Fincantieri, the Prabu Siliwangi departed from La Spezia naval base in Italy on Feb. 11 after an official delivery ceremony on Dec. 12, 2025, attended by Ali, representing Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.

The December ceremony also saw Col. Kurniawan Koes Atmaja installed as the first commanding officer of the second ship of the multipurpose combat ship (MPCS) type.

During its voyage home, the Prabu Siliwangi had stops in Casablanca, Morocco, on Feb. 13; Lagos, Nigeria, on Feb. 23; Cape Town, South Africa; on March 4 and Port Louis, Mauritius, on March 12.

The transit around the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa, instead of the shorter route through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea was made following the outbreak of the United States-Israeli war on Iran since Feb. 28.

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From Port Louis, the Prabu Siliwangi and its crew of 162 entered Indonesian waters through the Sunda Strait on March 23.  

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