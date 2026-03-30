AGO arrests coal tycoon Samin Tan in mining permit graft case

Face the justice: Samin Tan, owner of PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup, sits inside a detainee vehicle after questioning at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta on March 28, 2026. The AGO has named him a suspect in an alleged corruption case involving irregularities in coal mining management in Murung Raya regency, for continuing mining and selling coal despite his permit being revoked in 2017. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) named on Saturday billionaire coal magnate Samin Tan a corruption suspect in a probe into alleged mining permit violations after the forestry task force seized the company's land earlier this year.

T he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) named on Saturday billionaire coal magnate Samin Tan a corruption suspect in a probe into alleged mining permit violations after the forestry task force seized the company's land earlier this year.

Samin, the beneficial owner of coal firm PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup (AKT), was charged under Articles 603 and 604 of the Criminal Code (KUHP) for enriching himself and other parties, including corporations, and causing state losses, and Article 18 of the Corruption Law, which holds beneficial owners liable for paying back the losses they caused.

AGO investigators said they found preliminary evidence that the company continued its mining operation in Murung Raya, Central Kalimantan, and sold coal despite having its permit revoked in 2017.

“PT AKT continued mining and selling coal illegally until 2025,” Syarief Sulaeman Nahdi, director of investigation at the Office of the Assistant Attorney General for Extraordinary Crimes (Jampidsus), said on Saturday, Antara reported.

He added that the company allegedly used unauthorized licensing documents and operated in coordination with state officials responsible for overseeing mining activities, though Jampidsus has yet to reveal their names.

Samin is now detained for 20 days at the Salemba detention facility in Jakarta as the investigation continues.

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“Searches are still ongoing, particularly in Central Kalimantan and South Kalimantan,” Syarief said.