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First civilian defense minister Juwono Sudarsono dies at 84

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, March 30, 2026 Published on Mar. 29, 2026 Published on 2026-03-29T17:02:21+07:00

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Soldiers carry the body of former defense minister Juwono Sudarsono for burial on March 29 at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta. Juwono died at the age of 84 at Pondok Indah Hospital in Jakarta on March 28. Soldiers carry the body of former defense minister Juwono Sudarsono for burial on March 29 at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta. Juwono died at the age of 84 at Pondok Indah Hospital in Jakarta on March 28. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

J

uwono Sudarsono, a prominent scholar who became the first non-military figure to hold the defense minister post in Indonesian history, died on Saturday at the age of 84 and left behind a ministerial career in three different portfolios that spanned four presidencies.

Juwono, who was widely regarded as one of the country’s most prominent defense experts, breathed his last at 1.45 p.m. on Saturday at Pondok Indah Hospital in South Jakarta. His family said Juwono had been battling multiple strokes over the past four years.

Juwono’s body was laid in state at the Defense Ministry on Sunday before being buried at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in South Jakarta.

Born in Ciamis, West Java, in March 1942, Juwono was the son of the late Sudarsono Mangoenadikoesoemo, a former home affairs and social affairs minister in the late 1940s.

A scholar-turned-statesman, Juwono studied at the University of Indonesia (UI) and the Institute of Social Studies in The Hague before earning a master’s degree in Southeast Asian studies from the University of California, Berkeley, the United States, in 1970 and a doctorate in international relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in 1978.

Upon his return to Indonesia, Juwono built his academic career at UI, serving as the head of its international relations department and later as its dean of the social and political sciences faculty between 1985 and 1994. He was appointed professor in 1998.

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Juwono’s first entry into the government came in 1995, when he served as vice governor of the National Resilience Institute (Lemhannas) for three years.

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