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East Jakarta officials under fire for using AI image in addressing complaint

The governor has stressed transparency and honesty in all official matters, including responding to public complaints, and has called for an investigation into the incident by the Jakarta Inspectorate.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, April 8, 2026 Published on Apr. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-04-07T17:01:20+07:00

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Robot arms hover above an enlarged keyboard against text that reads “AI artificial intelligence”, in this illustration created on Jan. 27, 2025. Robot arms hover above an enlarged keyboard against text that reads “AI artificial intelligence”, in this illustration created on Jan. 27, 2025. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

E

ast Jakarta officials are in the hot seat after a public maintenance worker falsely claimed that a resident’s complaint had been resolved by responding with an AI-generated image.

The controversy began when a resident of Kalisari subdistrict in Pasar Rebo took to social media to express frustration over persistent illegal parking on a residential street, despite repeatedly reporting the matter to authorities.

The complainant, who uses the handle @Seinsh, said he had approached the cars’ owners directly and filed reports with both neighborhood and subdistrict authorities, but the issue was still unresolved.

When he submitted a report through the Jakarta Kini (JAKI) app, the city's official public service and complaint platform, he received a response containing what he described as an AI-generated image, allegedly to falsely claim that the matter had been resolved.

The complainant also shared the two images included in the official response: One purportedly shows a worker from the Public Facilities and Maintenance Agency (PPSU) standing next to a row of cars parked along a roadside, while the other is a nearly identical image showing the “worker” in the same street, now cleared of illegally parked cars.

The second image appears to have been digitally altered or created using artificial intelligence, as both contain a motorcyclist in the distance, with the rider in the same physical position and in the same location relative to other structural elements.

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According to the complainant, the cars seen in the first image are still parked in the street, contrary to the official response.

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