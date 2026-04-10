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Removing president must follow constitutional process: Prabowo

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, April 10, 2026 Published on Apr. 9, 2026 Published on 2026-04-09T19:58:04+07:00

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President Prabowo gives a speech on Wednesday during a meeting with hundreds of government officials at the Presidential Palace. President Prabowo gives a speech on Wednesday during a meeting with hundreds of government officials at the Presidential Palace. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has addressed recent calls from government critics for his early removal less than two years into his term, saying that he welcomes public criticism but insists that any attempt to unseat him must follow constitutional procedures.

Speaking during a meeting with hundreds of government officials at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday, Prabowo said he saw any “corrections”, including “insults” and “slanders”, as a reminder to stay vigilant in his duties.

“If we are insulted or criticized, we should take it as a warning to be vigilant. [...] If I am perceived as foolish, I must surround myself with smart advisors to help me,” the President said, urging officials to respond to them with calm and wisdom.

While insisting that his administration has been “effective” at running the country since he took office in October 2024, Prabowo acknowledged that some groups may be dissatisfied with his administration’s performance and may seek a change in leadership.

He said: “If the government is deemed unsatisfactory, then replace it. There are mechanisms to do so peacefully and properly: through elections, which is fine, or through impeachment, which is also fine. There is no issue with this.”

“But impeachment must follow the proper channels, through the House of Representatives, the Constitutional Court and the People’s Consultative Assembly [MPR],” he stressed, calling on the public to “trust the system” built by the country’s founding fathers.

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Under the Constitution, a sitting president or vice president can only be impeached by the MPR upon a recommendation from the House, and only if the Constitutional Court finds them to have committed treason, corruption or other serious misconduct, or no longer meet the requirements for office. The House requires two-thirds of lawmakers to vote in favor to request that the Constitutional Court review whether such offenses occurred, and the MPR needs at least two-thirds approval from its members to remove a president.

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