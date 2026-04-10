TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors

Dig deeper: A human rights activist affiliated with the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network holds a poster on April 9, 2026, during the 903rd “Kamisan” protest across from the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. The demonstrators urged the formation of a joint fact-finding team to uncover the details of the acid attack on activist Andrie Yunus. (JP /Iqro Rinaldi)

If it meets certain requirements, the case against four Indonesian Military (TNI) Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS) members in the acid attack on human rights defender Andrie Yunus will be tried by a military court.

T he Indonesian Military’s (TNI) Military Police Headquarters (Puspom) has handed over the case involving the acid attack on rights activist Andrie Yunus to military prosecutors, bringing the assault closer toward a military trial despite push from civil groups for a civilian trial.

Puspom investigators have reportedly wrapped up their investigation and transferred the case dossier, suspects and evidence to Jakarta military prosecutors.

“Puspom has completed the entire investigation process in accordance with prevailing regulations,” TNI spokesperson Maj. Gen. Aulia Dwi Nasrullah said on Tuesday, as quoted by the Antara state news agency.

He added that prosecutors would examine whether the case file meets formal and material requirements. If deemed complete, they will file an indictment with the Jakarta Military Court to start the trial process against four suspects in the case.

On March 18, Puspom announced the arrest of four active military personnel assigned to the force’s Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS) as suspects in Andrie’s assault.

The four officers, only identified by their initials BHW, ES, NDP and SL, were charged with Article 467 of the Criminal Code (KUHP) on premeditated assault, which carry a maximum punishment of seven years in prison. But Puspom did not disclose further details about the case and suspects.

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