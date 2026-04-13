Gang leader Hercules disputes govt claim over Tanah Abang land

Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait, along with senior officials, attended the groundbreaking in Menteng Tenggulun, Jakarta, where 152 houses will be renovated into a “Kampung Gotong Royong” as part of the ministry’s 3 million momes program. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

A legal dispute is unfolding in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, as notorious gang leader Rosario “Hercules” de Marshal and his mass organization GRIB Jaya contest the government’s claim over a plot of land earmarked for a housing project.

The 3.49-hectare site has become the subject of a heated standoff following a public exchange last week between Hercules and Housing and Public Settlements Minister Maruarar “Ara” Sirait over its ownership.

The land is located in Kebon Kacang and Kebon Melati subdistricts, near Tanah Abang train station and market, Southeast Asia’s largest textile trading hub.

During a visit to the area last week, Minister Ara said the government would proceed with reclaiming what it considers state land owned by railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) and convert it into low-cost apartments (rusun).

It was later revealed that diversified conglomerate PT Astra International would develop around 1,000 rusun units for the poor in Jakarta, including on the land, under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme.

The ministry is also pursuing similar projects elsewhere, including in Senen, Central Jakarta, where land owned by airport operator PT Angkasa Pura is being converted into more than 300 housing units for residents who had long lived in informal settlements along the railway tracks.

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