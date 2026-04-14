Cabinet secretary under fire for attacking analysts 

Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (center) stands next to President Prabowo Subianto (right) as they wait for the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Jan. 11, 2025. BAY ISMOYO / AFP) (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

C abinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya is facing criticism after warning of an “inflation of observers,” with rights activists and analysts saying the remark seeks to attack critical voices and signals shrinking tolerance of dissent.

Teddy made the statement last Friday while briefing reporters on a range of issues, including the government’s efforts to maintain fuel prices amid global market volatility following the United States and Israel’s attacks on Iran in late February.

Seeking to reassure the public, Teddy pointed to stable fuel prices as evidence that Indonesia remained under control despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East. But he also flagged what he described as a troubling trend of an overabundance of commentators fueling public anxiety across media platforms.

“There has been a phenomenon going on right now called ‘observer inflation’,” he said, arguing that many such commentators lack relevant expertise and are spreading data that “does not align with the facts.”

He further alleged that these observers are actively shaping public opinion against President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

“[It’s fine to] criticize us, but let's not make statements that create anxiety or unsettle the public,” he added. “Everything is stable, everything is under control.”

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