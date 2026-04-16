Activist acid attack heads to military court despite pushback

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The acid attack against rights activist Andrie Yunus will proceed to a military court after Indonesian Military (TNI) prosecutors handed over the case dossier to the Jakarta Military Court, despite continued pushback from civil society groups calling for a civilian trial to ensure transparency.
he acid attack on rights activist Andrie Yunus will proceed to a military court after Indonesian Military (TNI) prosecutors handed over the case dossier to the Jakarta Military Court, despite continued pushback from civil society groups who have called for a civilian trial to ensure transparency.
Jakarta military prosecutors formally submitted the case files to the Jakarta Military Court on Thursday, more than a week after receiving them from investigators at the Military Police Headquarters (Puspom) for review.
“This case file has met the formal and material requirements,” chief military prosecutor Col. Andri Wijaya told reporters at the court in Cakung, East Jakarta.
Military Court chief Col. Fredy Ferdian Isnartanto said the case would be registered on Friday, with the first hearing scheduled for April 29.
“The initial hearing will cover the reading of the indictment,” Fredy said.
Read also: Protesters demand justice for assaulted activist as top court reviews military law
The trial comes about five weeks after two assailants threw acid at Andrie, deputy coordinator of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras), in Central Jakarta on March 12, leaving him with burns to his face, eyes and roughly 20 percent of his body.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.