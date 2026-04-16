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Activist acid attack heads to military court despite pushback

The acid attack against rights activist Andrie Yunus will proceed to a military court after Indonesian Military (TNI) prosecutors handed over the case dossier to the Jakarta Military Court, despite continued pushback from civil society groups calling for a civilian trial to ensure transparency.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, April 16, 2026 Published on Apr. 16, 2026 Published on 2026-04-16T18:49:11+07:00

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A human rights activist affiliated with the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network holds a poster during the 902nd “Kamisan” protest in front of the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta, on April 2, 2026. The demonstrators called for a thorough investigation into the acid attack against Andrie Yunus, urging the formation of a joint fact-finding team and demanding that those responsible be tried in a civilian court. A human rights activist affiliated with the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network holds a poster during the 902nd “Kamisan” protest in front of the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta, on April 2, 2026. The demonstrators called for a thorough investigation into the acid attack against Andrie Yunus, urging the formation of a joint fact-finding team and demanding that those responsible be tried in a civilian court. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

T

he acid attack on rights activist Andrie Yunus will proceed to a military court after Indonesian Military (TNI) prosecutors handed over the case dossier to the Jakarta Military Court, despite continued pushback from civil society groups who have called for a civilian trial to ensure transparency.

Jakarta military prosecutors formally submitted the case files to the Jakarta Military Court on Thursday, more than a week after receiving them from investigators at the Military Police Headquarters (Puspom) for review.

“This case file has met the formal and material requirements,” chief military prosecutor Col. Andri Wijaya told reporters at the court in Cakung, East Jakarta.

Military Court chief Col. Fredy Ferdian Isnartanto said the case would be registered on Friday, with the first hearing scheduled for April 29.

“The initial hearing will cover the reading of the indictment,” Fredy said.

Read also: Protesters demand justice for assaulted activist as top court reviews military law

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The trial comes about five weeks after two assailants threw acid at Andrie, deputy coordinator of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras), in Central Jakarta on March 12, leaving him with burns to his face, eyes and roughly 20 percent of his body.

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