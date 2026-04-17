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More defectors expected to join PSI from other parties

An Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) official denied that former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has been recruiting incumbent lawmakers to join the nonlegislative party.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, April 17, 2026 Published on Apr. 16, 2026 Published on 2026-04-16T18:53:50+07:00

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Surakarta Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) officers take down flags featuring the new logo of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) on July 16, 2025, in Surakarta, Central Java. The flags were installed in areas where banners featuring political parties and mass organizations are prohibited as mandated by a 2023 mayoral regulation. Surakarta Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) officers take down flags featuring the new logo of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) on July 16, 2025, in Surakarta, Central Java. The flags were installed in areas where banners featuring political parties and mass organizations are prohibited as mandated by a 2023 mayoral regulation. (Antara/Mohammad Ayudha)

T

he Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) is anticipating a new wave of defections from rival parties amid reports that former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has explored ways to take over NasDem Party as a political vehicle.

The expected defections were revealed by PSI executive Bestari Barus following a meeting about a wide range of political issues with Jokowi at the latter’s private residence in Surakarta, Central Java on Monday. Bestari himself is a former NasDem politician who joined the PSI last year.

Speaking after the meeting, Bestari claimed the party is expecting a new wave of politicians from other parties, including those currently serving as House of Representatives lawmakers, to leave their seats to join the PSI, although he stopped short of providing further details.

“There are many [politicians] who have moved to the PSI. [...] There are still 15 to 20 more planning to join,” Bestari said, as quoted by Tribunnews.com, declining to disclose the identities of politicians in question or their initial parties.

He denied suggestions that the defections were the result of recruitment efforts by the PSI or Jokowi, asserting the moves were instead made independently by politicians who chose to join the party on their own accord.

The potential new addition would mark another wave of defections to the PSI after the party brought several politicians from other parties into its central board leadership over the past year. The list includes NasDem’s Bestari and Ahmad Ali, who lost the Central Sulawesi gubernatorial election in 2024.

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