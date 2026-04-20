Plan to sell transit hub names to political parties raises alarm

Passengers wait for the arrival of an MRT train on Sept. 4, 2025, at Blok M Station in South Jakarta. (Antara/Muhammad Rizky Febriansyah)

A recent suggestion by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung that political parties might buy the naming rights for transit hubs has raised concerns over the risk of politicizing public facilities in the capital.

A recent suggestion by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung that political parties might buy the naming rights for transit hubs has raised concerns over the risk of politicizing public facilities in the capital.

During an event in West Jakarta earlier this month, Pramono said that his administration was looking for new initiatives to raise revenue after the central government slashed its regional transfer to the capital by Rp 15 trillion (US$874 million) this year.

Among the initiatives proposed by the governor was to sell the naming rights of transit hubs to businesses and political parties.

“There are bus stops named [using beverage brands such as] ‘Nescafe’ or ‘Teh Sosro’, all sorts of things, anyone can [claim it] as long as they pay for it. Even if the Golkar Party wants to build a bus stop, they actually can, Pak Erwin,” Pramono said, as quoted from Kompas.com. He was referring to Golkar politician Erwin Aksa, who was also present on the same occasion with him.

Auctioning the naming rights of transit hubs in Jakarta has been a common practice since 2018, when state-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia rebranded Sudirman Baru Station in Central Jakarta as BNI City, in reference to state-run lender BNI.

Read also: Station names for sale to boost revenue

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Since then, public transportation operators in Jakarta have been looking to generate more revenue from non-ticket sales by selling bus stop or station names to businesses.