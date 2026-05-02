TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

EU seeks to allay RI supply concerns amid sanctions on Russian oil
Central Java train crash kills four: Police
Pope names former undocumented migrant as US bishop of West Virginia
One Indonesian still in hospital after Jeddah bus crash, Foreign Ministry says
Saudi airline delays haj departure over aircraft fault

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

EU seeks to allay RI supply concerns amid sanctions on Russian oil
Central Java train crash kills four: Police
Pope names former undocumented migrant as US bishop of West Virginia
One Indonesian still in hospital after Jeddah bus crash, Foreign Ministry says
Saudi airline delays haj departure over aircraft fault

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Between safety and fear: Women commuters navigate travel after deadly crash

In the aftermath of the tragedy, many women commuters now face a painful dilemma, as the space intended to protect them has also become associated with fear and vulnerability.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, May 2, 2026 Published on May. 1, 2026 Published on 2026-05-01T13:54:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Passengers ride a commuter train during afternoon rush hour in Jakarta on April 29, 2026. Passengers ride a commuter train during afternoon rush hour in Jakarta on April 29, 2026. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

B

oarding the women-only car on Jakarta’s commuter trains no longer feels the same for Feni Freycinetia after Monday’s deadly collision that killed 16 women traveling in the same section of the train.

“There is a lingering sense of unease. I used to feel completely safe taking the train, but now I keep thinking, what if that incident happened to me?” the mother of one told The Jakarta Post on Thursday. 

On Monday night, an intercity train traveling from Jakarta to East Java slammed into the rear car of a commuter train at Bekasi Timur Station in Bekasi, West Java. The commuter train had been waiting for clearance to continue its journey after another train on the opposite track struck a stalled electric taxi at a nearby level crossing. 

Sixteen women riding in the rear women-only car were killed and dozens of others injured.

“I was honestly devastated. I felt like crying because, as women, we could really relate to what happened,” Feni said.

Read also: Women paid the highest price in Bekasi train tragedy

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“I take the commuter train every day, and the rear women-only car is one I often ride in too. It just felt heartbreaking because something like that could happen to anyone. I could have been there too.”

Popular

EU seeks to allay RI supply concerns amid sanctions on Russian oil

EU seeks to allay RI supply concerns amid sanctions on Russian oil
Central Java train crash kills four: Police

Central Java train crash kills four: Police
Pope names former undocumented migrant as US bishop of West Virginia

Pope names former undocumented migrant as US bishop of West Virginia

Related Article

Between safety and fear: Women commuters navigate travel after deadly crash

Train accidents mount as crossings left unchecked

University suspends clinician for alleged sexual assault

Prabowo orders thorough probe into Bekasi train crash as fatalities rise to 15

Viral chat logs renew alarm over sexual violence on campuses

Popular

EU seeks to allay RI supply concerns amid sanctions on Russian oil

EU seeks to allay RI supply concerns amid sanctions on Russian oil
Central Java train crash kills four: Police

Central Java train crash kills four: Police
Pope names former undocumented migrant as US bishop of West Virginia

Pope names former undocumented migrant as US bishop of West Virginia

More in Indonesia

 View more
Passengers ride a commuter train during afternoon rush hour in Jakarta on April 29, 2026.
Jakarta

Between safety and fear: Women commuters navigate travel after deadly crash
A child plays the Roblox video game on March 11, 2026, on a mobile tablet in Terville, northeastern France.
Society

Roblox limits chat feature for under-16 users in Indonesia
This handout picture taken and released on May 1, 2026 by the Grobogan Police traffic unit shows a vehicle struck by a passenger train, killing at least four people as it attempted to cross an unguarded railway crossing in Grobogan, Central Java. The driver of the car involved in the collision did not see the oncoming train on a level crossing due to thick fog, local traffic officer Eko Ari Kisworo said in a statement issued by the police.
Archipelago

Central Java train crash kills four: Police

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (second left) stands with leaders of labor groups during the commemoration of Labor Day at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on May 1, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo woos labors with populist policies, cabinet pick
A passenger reacts near bouquets of flowers left in tribute for victims of the deadly collision between a commuter line train and a long-distance train, at Bekasi Timur station in Bekasi, West Java, April 30, 2026.
Editorial

Fatal crossings, failing signals
ASEAN and EU ministers and representatives pose for a photo for the 25th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting on April 28, 2026, in Bandar Seri Begawan.
Asia and Pacific

EU, ASEAN reaffirm commitment to multilateralism amid geopolitical tensions

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Spirit Airlines shuts down, industry's first Iran war casualty
Entertainment

AI actors and writers not eligible for Oscars: Academy
Americas

Pope names former undocumented migrant as US bishop of West Virginia
Sports

Dutch soccer braces for ruling in player eligibility dispute
Jakarta

Between safety and fear: Women commuters navigate travel after deadly crash
Europe

Gridlock as pandemic treaty talks fail to finish
Middle East and Africa

Gaza activists disperse after flotilla halted by Israel off Crete
Society

Roblox limits chat feature for under-16 users in Indonesia
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Between safety and fear: Women commuters navigate travel after deadly crash

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.