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Civil groups slam govt’s plan to vet human rights defenders

People deemed fulfilling criteria to be called human rights activists according to assessment by a government-sanctioned team will become eligible to legal protection while getting involved in a case, Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai says.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, May 2, 2026 Published on May. 1, 2026 Published on 2026-05-01T15:04:55+07:00

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A man holding a sign reading 'Human rights defenders are not prophets! Strengthen Anti-SLAPP regulations' takes part in a rally on Dec. 10, 2024, commemorating the International Human Rights Day in Jakarta. A man holding a sign reading 'Human rights defenders are not prophets! Strengthen Anti-SLAPP regulations' takes part in a rally on Dec. 10, 2024, commemorating the International Human Rights Day in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he government’s plan to screen and determine who qualifies as a human rights activist to decide who receives legal safeguards has met with backlash from civil society groups, who warn the move risks state interference in rights protections.

The plan came as the Human Rights Ministry is seeking to introduce changes to the 1999 Human Rights Law and issue a new ministerial regulation to strengthen legal protections for human rights activists, citing concerns over criminalization against those involved in advocacy works.

To ensure legal safeguards can be provided for activists, Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai said his ministry would form an assessor team to evaluate whether detained individuals meet the criteria as human rights defenders.

The assessment will be based on strict criteria focusing on the individual’s actions at the time of the incident rather than self-declared status or public recognition. The team will review each case individually to ensure decisions are made based on the context of ongoing legal cases.

Legal protection, the minister stressed, would only be extended to those defending public interests, particularly vulnerable or marginalized groups. Those who are proven to have acted with personal or financial motives would be excluded.

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“It’s possible that someone widely known as a human rights activist, at a certain moment, may be found by the assessor team to be acting for [financial gain]. In such cases, they can’t be considered a human rights activist,” Pigai said on Wednesday, as quoted by Antara.

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